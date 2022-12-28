Goldendale Energy Storage Project

The Goldendale Energy Storage Project uses a turbine and pump system, within a penstock connecting a lower and upper reservoir, to capture and store the energy created when water is dropped from the upper reservoir. 

 Contributed graphic

Construction would cause ‘significant and unavoidable adverse impacts’ to cultural resources

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project. The 310-page document, available online at www.ecology.wa.gov, examines potential significant and adverse impacts of the construction and operation of the estimated $2 billion project.