Vole heaven

Vole, small rodent resembling a mouse, Corvallis, Ore.

 Lynn Ketchum

To the north and west of our home is forested land that drops precipitously to the White Salmon River. To the east lies acres of vacant grassland. The location is, like all of the Columbia Gorge, about as close to perfection as any homesite can be. But, it’s just as desirable to voles as it is to us. And that is the rub.

The perfect habitat for the voles in our area (multiple species) is dry acreage adjacent to a deciduous forest or orchard. That puts most of us here in the middle of vole paradise, with hundreds, if not thousands, of voracious voles per acre eager to eat our plants, roots, bulbs, and about everything organic — other than daffodils. Like deer, they draw the line at dining Dutch.