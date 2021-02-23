Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties
North Central Pubic Health District is now providing weekly vaccine updates and distribution statistics for Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
A number of entities are now providing vaccinations in the three county area, including NCPHD, Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC), Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, One Community Health, Sherman County Medical Clinic in Moro, Arlington Health Center and South Gilliam Health Center in Condon. Deschutes Rim Clinic in Maupin begins vaccinations this week.
Local long-term care facility residents and staff were vaccinated by national pharmacy chains. There is very limited availability through some local pharmacies for those eligible to receive the vaccine, check their websites for more information.
Through Feb. 13, the entities listed below have administered 5,517 vaccines, including first and second doses. The breakdown of vaccines by agency or group is:
• North Central Public Health District: 1,995 cumulative doses: 370 the week ending Feb. 13.
• Sherman County Medical Center: 221 cumulative, 84 the week ending Feb. 13.
• Mid-Columbia Medical Center: 1,307 cumulative, 235 the week ending Feb. 13.
• One Community Health: 256 cumulative; none the week ending Feb. 13.
• Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue: 332 cumulative doses; 0 the week ending Feb. 13. (MCFR has completed its vaccine work, which included first responders.)
• Arlington Health Center: 10 cumulative; 10 the week ending Feb. 13.
• South Gilliam Health Center: 20 cumulative; 20 the week ending Feb. 13.
• Local long term care facilities: 1,406 cumulative doses. (Long term care facilities have completed their doses.)
Vaccines are being given to healthcare providers, emergency responders, educators and childcare providers and now, those 75 and older.
NCPHD is working to distribute the vaccine as soon as it is received. The ability to vaccinate is determined by how vaccine is received from the state each week, as well as state guidelines about who is currently eligible to get them.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or visit NCPHD online www.ncphd.org or wascoshermangilliamcovid19.com.
Vaccine registration
Residents should sign up for vaccination when the become eligible under state guidelines. In Oregon, those 70 years of age and older are now eligible. Residents 65 and older become eligible March 1. In central Oregon, visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov, ncphd.org or wascoshermangilliamcovid19.com. Residents can also call 211, text ORCOVID to 898211 or email ORCOVID@211info.org. In Hood River, vaccine lines are available in English at 541-399-8022 and Spanish at 541-399-8023, or contact your primary care provider.
In Washington, call 1-800-525-0127 or 1888-856-5816, email covid.vaccine@doh.wa.gov, text the word "Coronavirus" to 211211 or visit www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/vaccine online.
In Washington, all seniors 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, and those 50 years or older in multigenerational households.
