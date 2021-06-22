NEWBERG — Gorge students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2021.
Hood River: Douglas Asai, bachelor of science in computer science
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Cecylia Whitehurst, bachelor of social work in social work
Odell: Madelynn Vallejo, master of education
Local students were also among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Hood River: Austin Norton, sophomore, sociology; Ella Rand, senior, computer science and mathematics
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Cecylia Whitehurst, senior, social work
More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond.
