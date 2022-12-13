Underwood Conservation District will be hosting a free webinar focusing on the invasive Tree of Heaven this Thursday, Dec. 15, on Zoom. This December webinar is the first of UCD’s 2022-23 Winter Workshop Series.

The public is invited to join each month, in December, January, and February, to connect, share, and learn on various topics related to the area’s natural resources. While the December event is focused on Tree of Heaven control efforts, the Jan. 12 event will provide an overview of UCD’s recent projects and accomplishments and a sneak preview of its new Long-Range Plan. The December and January workshops will be held online via Zoom, and registration details are found at www.ucdwa.org.