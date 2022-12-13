Underwood Conservation District will be hosting a free webinar focusing on the invasive Tree of Heaven this Thursday, Dec. 15, on Zoom. This December webinar is the first of UCD’s 2022-23 Winter Workshop Series.
The public is invited to join each month, in December, January, and February, to connect, share, and learn on various topics related to the area’s natural resources. While the December event is focused on Tree of Heaven control efforts, the Jan. 12 event will provide an overview of UCD’s recent projects and accomplishments and a sneak preview of its new Long-Range Plan. The December and January workshops will be held online via Zoom, and registration details are found at www.ucdwa.org.
The February workshop will be held in person at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon, on Friday, Feb. 10, and focus on “Wildfires in the Columbia Gorge: What we’re doing about it, and what you can do.” A panel of several local wildfire experts and agencies will report on what they’ve recently done to lower wildfire hazards and improve forest health, what they are planning for this year, and answer your questions about fire and forests. No pre-registration is required for that event.
All UCD Winter Workshop events are free of charge and open to all.
UCD is one of 45 conservation districts around the state, helping landowners and local communities steward their natural resources. The “Underwood” district covers all of Skamania County and western Klickitat County, and staff there are engaged in improving salmon habitat, water quality, defensible space against wildfire, on-farm projects, and other areas of work.
