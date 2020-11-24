Just after midnight Saturday, a vehicle nearly hit an Oregon State Police cruiser on Interstate 84 near Hood River.
Trooper Nicklus Rumsey clocked the vehicle on radar at over 80 miles per hour.
“As I was pulling to the shoulder to monitor traffic and measure speed the vehicle crossed the B lane from the A lane and nearly hit the side of my patrol car,” Rumsey stated. “I caught up to the vehicle and it was failing to maintain its lane. It was using the entire interstate and nearly hitting the barrier and crossing the fog line. When the vehicle was not drifting, it was straddling the center dashed line and reached the highest speed of 97 mph.”
The driver exited I-84 at milepost 62 and failed to stop at the top of the ramp, according to Rumsey, adding that the driver crossed into oncoming traffic.
“Once contacted, the driver showed multiple signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol.”
The driver, a 25-year-old male, consented to field sobriety tests “and performed poorly,” Rumsey stated. The driver provided a blood alcohol content of .24 percent — far above the .08 legal limit. The driver was arrested for DUII, Reckless Endangering Another Person, and Reckless Driving. He was also cited for multiple traffic infractions. He was released to his father.
