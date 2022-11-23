WHITE SALMON — For the first time in the history of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, a member of a federally recognized tribe will lead the organization, the commission announced in a press release dated Nov. 15.

During the November commission meeting, Carina Miller, of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was elected as chair of the commission and will serve a one-year term beginning Jan. 1.

Carina Miller

