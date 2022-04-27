Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn recognized all staff during his superintendent communication during the April 13 school board meeting, as the week of April 11 was designated as Staff Appreciation Week, recognizing all district employees.
Previously, licensed and classified staff were honored during separate weeks.
Polkinghorn gave special thanks, however, to Transportation Director Kyle Rosselle, who took over the position in February. A snowstorm closed all district sites April 11 and caused a two-hour late start April 12.
“I think it’s fair to say that this winter weather in the middle of April is seriously crazy,” Polkinghorn said, adding that Rosselle had called Sunday afternoon because Parkdale was slated to receive 5-10 inches of snow that Monday.
Rosselle was on the phone with Polkinghorn April 11 at 4:15 a.m. to report the roads were slick and getting worse, and that the county had advised all winter equipment had been put away for the season, and therefore snowplows wouldn’t be out until 6 a.m.
“He called me back at 4:35 a.m., while stopped on Dethman Ridge Road, to tell me a tree just fell over the road and two transformers just blew up,” Polkinghorn said.
Rosselle then relayed the message that Transportation Office Manager Cindy Beth and Mechanic Ish Quintanilla were unable to get to the office early that morning and Polkinghorn said he knew it was time to make the call.
“A snow day on April 11 — unheard of,” he said.
Polkinghorn added that in his first months on the job, Rosselle has faced a lot of challenges, including a small fire underneath a bus on the afternoon of April 8, caused by a rear tire blowout.
“Students were evacuated and secured on the side of the road by driver Karen Loomis, the fire was extinguished with assistance from a local citizen, another bus was brought to the scene and the students and Karen safely resumed their route,” he said.
“Whether it’s snow days, bus fires, student discipline issues or budget concerns, Kyle has been thrown straight into the deep end and has not only been able to stay afloat, he continues to bring steadfast leadership to the transportation department,” Polkinghorn said. “So in the spirit of Appreciation Week, I want to give a shout out to Kyle, Cindy, Ish, Karen and the entire transportation and maintenance department for their work to prioritize student and staff safety and for keeping our district running smoothly during this crazy week — and always.”
