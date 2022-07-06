The Ford Family Foundation recognizes an unprecedented opportunity for rural Oregon and Siskiyou County, Calif., communities to access and utilize public sector funding streams from federal and state governments.
The Pathways to Securing Rural Federal Funding Toolkit provides support and resources intended to help rural jurisdictions, non-profits, special districts, and other governmental organizations address the challenges faced in accessing public sector funding streams from federal and state governments.
The lack of capacity, expertise, and access to external resources affect small organizations everywhere as well as those serving populations of color, as evidenced by the report, “Pathways to Securing Rural Federal Funding,” commissioned by The Ford Family Foundation and developed by Sequoia Consulting.
“This is a call for action. As a region, we have a rich history of accomplishing difficult and great things together. And it will take many of us, working in coordination, for rural communities to take advantage of this unique moment of federal government investment in local priorities and needs,” said Foundation President Anne Kubisch.
Pathways to Securing Rural Federal Funding Toolkit includes:
• Federal Funding Opportunities Prospect List — an Excel list updated monthly with current federal funding sources that is searchable and can be refined by an agency’s criteria
• Grant Readiness Assessment — a survey to identify the necessary steps for rural jurisdictions, organizations, and special districts to prepare a successful federal grant application
• Need-based Mentoring — funded by The Ford Family Foundation, provided by Sequoia Consulting, and accessed by rural agencies through completion of the Grant Readiness Assessment
• Grant Writer Roster — a vetted listing of qualified grant writers to assist an agency develop and manage a federal grant proposal The Toolkit is available on the Oregon Economic Development Districts (OEDD) website, www.OEDD.org.
Also, part of this initiative is an ongoing call for grant writers to be considered and selected for the Grant Writer Roster. Grant writers may go to the Grant Writer Roster Application to submit their qualifications.
About The Ford Family Foundation
The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene (www.TFFF.org).
