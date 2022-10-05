One of the inevitable results of being an elder is the decline of health. Regardless of how you have lived your life, things will remind you that you’re aging. We discover skin tags and hear bones pop and creak. Soon more wrinkles appear, and suddenly there are spots on our hands. When and how did this happen?

Then there are changes that interfere with our day-to-day life. The five senses we have long relied on slowly wane. Taste buds don’t replenish as quickly, and nerve endings related to smell diminish, meaning that food just does not taste as good. Our visual acuity lessens. Eyeglasses are all over the house, but still a pair can’t be found. And a grandchild will need to complete that embroidery piece. Changes also occur with how we experience and describe pain.