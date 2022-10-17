Oct. 17 — The Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters has canceled the Klickitat County Sheriff Candidates’ Forum (virtual, via zoom) scheduled for today, Monday, Oct. 17.
The League issued following statement:
Klickitat County incumbent candidate, Bob Songer, informed the LWV candidates’ forum-planning committee on Saturday, Oct. 15, that he no longer wished to participate in the candidates’ forum. Mr. Songer had previously agreed to attend the forum, stating so in an email dated Sept. 27. Mr. Songer seemed to mistake the Klickitat-Skamania League of Women Voters for the Klickitat County Democratic Party when he stated in the email dated Oct. 15, “You and the Democrat Party already know my position in supporting people’s Constitional Rights and Liberties. I support all People’s God given ConstitionalRights and Liberties. Regardless of their political party position.” (Spelling, capitalization, and grammar errors are his.)
The League has made multiple attempts to clarify with Mr. Songer but has received no response from him. The League hosts candidate forums and debates across the state for races up and down the ballot. The K/S League is hosting another Candidate’s Forum on Oct. 18 at the Mt. Adams Grange, with all candidates for county clerk, auditor, and commissioner, position 2 attending.
The League is the leading forum-organizing body for nonpartisan forums and debates. It prides itself on its consistent rules and format, providing an educational opportunity for voters and a fair and equal opportunity for all candidates. The League’s governing body strongly discourages hosting any forums or debates with an “empty chair.” Without both candidates attending, the League states that they unfortunately have to cancel this forum.
In its place, the League has sent the candidates the same questions that were to be used for tonight’s forum and asked for written or video responses from each candidate. Any response received will be posted on the Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters Facebook page and their YouTube channel.
The League thanks volunteer moderator Tammara Tippel of Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to the public for submitting your questions. Thank you to candidate Garique Clifford who agreed to participate in tonight’s forum and thank you to the other candidates who are participating in important campaign events.
Voters are encouraged to research their candidates and speak directly with them to be an educated, informed voter. You can view the League’s previously recorded forums on their YouTube channel: bit.ly/lwvksyoutube.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government. The League works on vital issues of concern to members and the public by registering voters, providing voters with election information through voter guides, as well as candidate forums and debates.
