The spring issue of The Gorge Magazine is on stands now.
The beautiful cover photo was taken at Tenzen Springs & Cabins near Carson, Wash., and there’s a story about the resort inside. Each cabin comes with a soaking tub filled with hot spring water from an aquifer below the nearby Wind River.
The issue also includes a feature about the upcoming Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, slated for April 21-23. The tour includes 40 artists from around the Gorge, who will open their studios to visitors in one of the most-anticipated events of the season.
Other stories include a profile of longtime chef and restaurateur Kathy Watson, whose Chef’s Collective dinner series is going strong in its seventh year; a look at Working Hands Fermentation and its welcoming neighborhood taproom in the Hood River Heights; and a piece about the CASS Mobile Art Studio and its founder, Kim Puckett.
The magazine is available free throughout the Gorge. You can also link to the online edition from www.thegorgemagazine.com.
