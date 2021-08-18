THE DALLES — School District 21 in The Dalles is planning for a return to full-time, in-person learning this fall, but is also making contingency plans should state guidelines change and considering alternative learning options for “medically fragile” and immunocompromised students.
On Aug. 12, members of the Wasco County School Board met in-person at The Dalles Middle School for a special listening session, presenting an overview of district plans and soliciting community input regarding the reopening of schools for the 2021-22 school year.
Members of the community attending the meeting were asked to sign into attendance and complete a self-screening health questionnaire before entering. Masks were required for everyone present and chairs were spaced to allow for social distancing.
Superintendent Carloyn Bernal shared a presentation outlining District 21’s goals and priorities for reopening schools, the transition back to school, as well as current plans and required components for reopening in the fall.
According to Bernal, all current plans and required components are in accordance with the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency framework for the 2021-22 school year — a set of guidelines/framework put together by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for Oregon public schools regarding in-person reopening of schools statewide.
Barnal said that while the district is planning for full time, in-person reopening, they, like schools nationwide, are also considering contingency plans in the event of statewide or ODE changes, as well as alternative learning options for “immunocompromised and/or medically fragile students.”
Barnal said a school board and leadership team work session was planned for Aug.19 at 6 p.m., during which the board and district leadership team will be going “in-depth” on their draft reopening plan.
The presentation ended with a brief discussion on shared responsibility when it comes to keeping schools open safely and minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
Board Chair Jose Aparicio then invited community members in attendance who had signed up to speak to address the board for an allotted three minutes.
Many who spoke thanked the board for their service, and for the opportunity to voice their concerns regarding the 2021-22 school year. There were eight in-person speakers in total, and four written comments that were read aloud by Aparicio.
Concerns expressed ranged from the mental and physical health consequences of enforcing mask mandates for students and teachers, to the lack of opportunity for potential parent involvement in their student’s education experience over the next year.
Others expressed a desire for state guidelines to be taken seriously, and that educators have the proper equipment and training to teach safely. Concern about the financial toll educators may experience if forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure was also expressed.
Before the meeting was adjourned the board expressed their gratitude for the public input, and the respectful nature in which the community came together to voice their concerns.
“We want to do whatever is necessary for the best of our kids,” said Aparicio. “We may have different opinions, and that’s okay, we learn from each other and make the best decisions possible at the end of the day for our kids. I’m extremely thankful for everyone that showed up.”
Everyone was encouraged to “stay tuned” for the Aug. 19 school board and leadership session, where staff will present more detailed draft plans and address some of the questions asked during the listening session.
For more information on the Aug. 19 meeting, other future school board sessions, or to view the entire Aug. 12 Special Listening session, visit the North Wasco County School District 21 website and Facebook page.
The board will meet for a regular school board meeting Thursday, Aug. 26.
To view the Ready School, Safe Learner Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 school year, visit www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/Planning-for-the-2020-21-School-Year.aspx, and click the link under “Resiliency framework.”
Commented