The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy

The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy sits at his desk in The Dalles Police Station.

At the regular city council meeting on July 10, The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented Officer Karrie Call with a lifesaving award for her actions on April 13, when officers were sent to the scene of a dog attack on E. 13th Street.

According to Worthy, the 911 call reported that an out-of-control dog was mauling multiple people at that location. Officer Tyler Caldwell, who has since been promoted to sergeant, was first to arrive on scene and identified that the dog was no longer a threat, as it had been dispatched by one of the victims.