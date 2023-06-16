This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Update, June 16, 2:45 p.m.: All evacuation areas have been lowered to a Level 1 BE READY and the fire is 80% contained. Crews are still on scene but there are no active fires.
THE DALLES — The Mile Post 87 Fire, located near E. Second Street and Viewpoint Road in The Dalles, was at 40% containment as of 11:40 a.m. June 15.
On June 14, at 5:11 p.m., Wasco County Dispatch received a call reporting the fire. A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation was put into place for east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. As the Oregon Veterans’ Home was within this area, those in the building were asked to shelter in place, while multiple fire engines were brought on site to protect the building, residents and staff.
Later that evening, Gateway Church was designated as a Red Cross Shelter for those who needed to be evacuated.
By the morning of June 15, all Level 3 evacuations were lowered to Level 2 (Get Set). According to a post on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, approximately 150 acres have burned. Three primary structures were destroyed, one brick and mortar home and two mobile homes, and one mobile home suffered exterior damage. Additionally, one outbuilding and two pump houses suffered damage from the fire. It is not currently known what caused the fire.
Initial responding agencies included Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dufur Fire, Wamic Fire, Hood River Task Force, Dallesport Fire, Petersburg Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Oregon Department of Forestry. Additionally, two Moses Lake VLAT Air Tankers and two Fire Bosses were deployed.
