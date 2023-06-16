This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
The Mile Post 87 Fire, located near E. Second Street and Viewpoint Road in The Dalles, was at 40% containment as of 11:40 a.m. June 15.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
The Mile Post 87 Fire, located near E. Second Street and Viewpoint Road in The Dalles, was at 40% containment as of 11:40 a.m. June 15.
On June 14, at 5:11 p.m., Wasco County Dispatch received a call reporting the fire. A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation was put into place for east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. As the Oregon Veterans’ Home was within this area, those in the building were asked to shelter in place, while multiple fire engines were brought on site to protect the building, residents and staff.
Later that evening, Gateway Church was designated as a Red Cross Shelter for those who needed to be evacuated.
By the morning of June 15, all Level 3 evacuations were lowered to Level 2 (Get Set). According to a post on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, approximately 150 acres have burned. Three primary structures were destroyed, one brick and mortar home and two mobile homes, and one mobile home suffered exterior damage. Additionally, one outbuilding and two pump houses suffered damage from the fire. It is not currently known what caused the fire.
Initial responding agencies included Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dufur Fire, Wamic Fire, Hood River Task Force, Dallesport Fire, Petersburg Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Oregon Department of Forestry. Additionally, two Moses Lake VLAT Air Tankers and two Fire Bosses were deployed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented