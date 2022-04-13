The City of The Dalles has launched a new version of its website, effectively overhauling and streamlining www.thedalles.org.
The new website now has updated mobile functionality, as well as a new homepage that includes more accessibility for finding what you need. Agendas and minutes, applications and documents, and press releases and public notices can all be accessed from the home page. Payments can be made from the homepage as well.
Additionally, the new website also has a “How do I?” tab at the top of the home page. This tab has a list of actions one may need to do, such as applying for a city job, reserving Lewis and Clark Park, or finding city office hours and locations. Each action has a corresponding link that redirects to the appropriate page for completing the desired action. According to City Clerk Izetta Grossman, the “How do I?” page will be updated and added to as more questions arise.
The updated website also includes two new features: Report a Concern, and online form submission.
With Report a Concern, residents will be able to submit city-related concerns online. This is for things such as sewer issues, barking dogs, or potholes. There is also a tracking system to see if the issue has been addressed and what stage of the process the complaint is in.
For online form submission, almost all city applications and forms can now be found and filled out online. This also includes a tracking function that allows the user to see when the application or form is received, as well as who processed it.
The website team will continue to update the website as needed, according to Grossman. The team consists of Regulatory Manager Jill Hoyenga, Associate Planner Kaitlyn Cook, Police Chief Tom Worthy, and Grossman.
