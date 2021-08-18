Building on the central theme of “Community Connections,” the Stevenson Grange’s Community Resiliency program will feature discussion of the film “The biggest little farm” on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Films are part of a series and are made available through YouTube, and others can be checked out at the Stevenson Community Library. Participants can view each film at their leisure and then preregister on the library events website for the film discussion. Once registered, attendees will get a direct link to the online meeting. The film discussion will take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month, starting at 6:30 p.m. “The Biggest Little Farm” chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a bio diverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons and our wildest imagination.
“Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, the film provides a blueprint for better living and a healthier planet,” said a press release. It can be found on Youtube: at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHYWEttABVU.
The first two films can also be viewed on YouTube.
The first film, “Living Soil,” was about the growing scarcity of our most crucial resource in farming — a healthy and thriving soil. Treat the soil right, and healthy crops will follow. But the rich biodiversity of our soil — the same elements we rely on for mass production — has undergone a profound depletion. “Living Soil presents a wealth of information about the importance of soil, how it functions, and what we need to do to salvage its functionality for future generations,” said a press release. Find it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJouJhLM48.
The second film in the series, “Back to Eden Gardening,” showcased how to grow an organic vegetable garden the best and easiest way with less labor, less watering, fewer weed, and an extremely abundant harvest. Paul Gautschi, the founder of Back to Eden Gardening, has popularized the use of free wood chip mulch from tree trimmings in vegetable gardens and orchards. The film can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rPPUmStKQ4.
All grange events are free and open to the public. Contact Mary Repar at repar@saw.net or call 360-726-7052 for information.
