THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council has decided to proceed with hiring Matthew Klebes as the new city manager, to replace Julie Krueger following her retirement.
Following an executive session on March 17, the council voted that they would be moving forward with the hiring of the top candidate for city manager, which was revealed later to be Klebes.
Mayor Richard Mays and City Attorney Jonathan Kara have been directed to negotiate a contract, which will come before the city council for final approval at a future meeting, likely either on March 28 or April 11, according to City Clerk Izetta Grossman.
Mays said he is looking forward to Klebes’ appointment as city manager.
“I’m excited to see Matthew in this role,” Mays said. “I think he’s going to do a terrific job.”
Klebes is currently the Wasco County Administrative Services director, oversees Qlife, and is the Enterprise Zone manager for the city and county. In the past, he has also served as assistant to the city manager, as well as the executive director of The Dalles Main Street.
Mays said the council is confident about their choice in Klebes for this position.
“His references were good, his experience was good, as reflected in his resume, and his interviews were fantastic,” he said.
Klebes will start his new role on May 16. As Krueger is set to retire on April 15, there will be an interim city manager to bridge this gap.
