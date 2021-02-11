Stevenson Warming Shelter has extended hours during times of severe weather conditions, such as we are experiencing this week.
Stevenson Warming Shelter has protocols in place for both night and day operations during severe weather conditions (predicted temperatures <32F, snow covered ground, wind chill predicted to be <zero degrees F for 2 hour period or more).
Friday through Tuesday nights, the shelter is open with regular staffing with check in between 6-8 p.m. only.
Wednesday-Thursday nights, staff is on call at 509-281-1129 and alternate forms of shelter may be provided.
If severe weather conditions exist during daytime hours, some form of shelter will be made available.
Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., contact WAGAP's Stevenson office at 509-427-8229.
Friday through Sunday or on holidays during daytime hours, contact the shelter's on-call number at 509-281-1129 if severe weather conditions persist.
Stevenson Warming Shelter is adjacent to the Hegewald Center at 710 SW Rock Creek Drive. COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Information is also available on the WAGAP Facebook page,
Commented