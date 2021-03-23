White Salmon — After consulting with City of White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler, Executive Director of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Tammara Tippel and Bingen-White Salmon Police Chief Mike Hepner, and concern for the health and safety of the event organizers, vendors and community members, organizers of the 2021 Spring Festival have canceled this year’s event.
“Every year, we look forward to connecting with our community during this annual three-day festival,” said a press release. “But given the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Spring Festival event that was scheduled for the weekend of June 4-6.
“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event this year, but we feel it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” continued the press release. “Our top priority is the well-being of our residents.”
Those interested in joining the 2022 Spring Festival planning committee or to volunteer at the event, email Amanda McDonald at amandaspringfest@gmail.com. For more information on the cancellation, visit www.whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Commented