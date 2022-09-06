HOOD RIVER — The Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR) is sponsoring a Shred Day fundraiser benefitting Hood River Special Olympics this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rite Aid parking lot, 2049 W. Cascade Ave., in Hood River.
Shred NW will have a document shredding vehicle in place to take care of securely destroying personal or corporate sensitive documents. The service will be drive thru with Special Olympics athletes and coaches assisting in unloading vehicles. Monetary donations to Special Olympics Hood River are appreciated.
Janet Mahoney-Hubert of MCAR is organizing the fundraising event after Geri Murray of Gorge Winds Properties retired after organizing the fundraiser the last several years.
Special Olympics provides a social and competitive framework for intellectually disabled athletes to participate in sporting events ranging from bowling to downhill skiing. The program relies strictly on fundraising at the local level and all proceeds from the Shred Day will benefit the local Hood River program directly.
The Hood River Special Olympics program is starting the fall sports season later this month. There will be a bowling team and a swim team with weekly practices at Orchard Lanes and the Hood River Aquatic Center, respectively.
After the pandemic layoff, both coaches and athletes are sorely needed. According to Local Program Administrator Jim Meckoll, “Special Olympics was idled for more than two years, and it’s been difficult reestablishing communications with athletes and our volunteer force has diminished.
"This program is one of the few social events available to the intellectually disabled and often their only opportunity to play competitive sports. Our coaches are all volunteers, and we encourage high school athletes to broaden their horizons as well. For instance, HRVHS water polo players Owen Sheppard and Zayd Ziada are helping coach swimming this fall.”
If you would like to volunteer either as a coach or administrator or know of an athlete who might enjoy participating in Hood River Special Olympics, contact the local program administrator at soor.hoodriver@soor.org. No particular experience or skill is required, just a desire to help these inspiring athletes. Coaches must be 16 years of age; athletes are accepted ages 8 and up.
