2019 Special olympics

The 2019 Hood River Special Olympics swim team (the last active year) were, back row left to right: Coaches Sandra and Jeff Andrews, Michael Hurston, Joe Cannon, Delvin Decker, Coach Chris Donnermeyer; front row: Taylor Meckoll, Dawson Beneventi, and Shad Grimsley.

HOOD RIVER — The Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR) is sponsoring a Shred Day fundraiser benefitting Hood River Special Olympics this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rite Aid parking lot, 2049 W. Cascade Ave., in Hood River. 

Shred NW will have a document shredding vehicle in place to take care of securely destroying personal or corporate sensitive documents. The service will be drive thru with Special Olympics athletes and coaches assisting in unloading vehicles.  Monetary donations to Special Olympics Hood River are appreciated.