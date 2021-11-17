WHITE SALMON — Skyline Health is collecting canned and dry goods through Nov. 24 with all items benefiting the local food bank. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the hospital located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon. Monetary donations are also accepted.
In 2018, Feeding America listed nearly one out of four children as food insecure in our area, said a Skyline press release. In addition, local data indicates about one out of three residents were worried about running out of food before COVID-19. During the pandemic, more than half the people surveyed worried about running out of food.
“Ensuring everyone has enough to eat — especially children, our most vulnerable population — is a responsibility we share as a community,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Health chief executive officer. “It’s important we come together to help alleviate hunger by supporting the Thanks-for-Giving food drive.”
Food donations that have the most impact at a food pantry are strongly encouraged — such as peanut butter, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables — rather than less nutritious items. It is also suggested donors purchase food they would serve their own family. For more information, call 509-637-2601.
