Amos Tee, 23, received a 75 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of attempted assault in the first degree, according to a Feb. 10 press release from Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis. The resolution of the case resulted from a judicial settlement conference on Jan. 27. By pleading guilty, Tee admitted to attempting to cause serious physical injury to four separate victims.
The charges are related to an April 9, 2020, incident in which Tee engaged in a verbal altercation with several people in The Dalles. He returned to the scene of the altercation shortly after and shot at the people assembled. His girlfriend and co‐defendant, Cecilia Lawrence, assisted him by driving him to the location, the press release stated.
Those injured in the drive-by shooting have since recovered from the assault, Ellis said. Lawrence previously pled guilty.
The case was complicated by the number of people involved and by evasive measures undertaken by Tee. A coordinated investigation involving Oregon State Police and The Dalles Police swiftly and efficiently identified the perpetrators and brought them under arrest, Ellis stated.
“The district attorney’s office would like to give particular recognition to Sergeants Macnab and Ell of The Dalles City Police for their hard work in taking the lead in this investigation,” Ellis said.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court placed Tee on 36 months of post‐prison supervision. If he violates conditions put in place by his post‐prison supervisor, he could receive further sanctions.
The case was settled by Wasco County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Davis.
•••
The shooting took place at West 10th and Perkins streets in The Dalles on April 9, according to a report in The Dalles Chronicle on April 14, 2020. Tee was 22 at the time of the incident, and was originally charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of attempted first-degree assault. His bond is set at $2 million.
The Dalles Police said at that time that a juvenile female and a 19-year-old male were shot, the female in the torso and the male in the leg. Both were taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, treated and released.
Commented