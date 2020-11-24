The local SHIBA Medicare counseling program will take Open Enrollment phone calls over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend. The Medicare Open Enrollment period continues through Dec. 7.
The phone number for the SHIBA program that serves Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties is 541 288-8341. SHIBA is a federal-grant-funded, Oregon-administered Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance program that certifies volunteer Medicare counselors, some of whom speak Spanish.
Medicare partners with private insurance companies to deliver Medicare benefits, and private insurers may change their plans every year. As Medicare beneficiaries know, insurance companies invest heavily in advertising touting changes. Often the changes are not so widely available as customers might wish. Other changes, like premium increases or changes in preferred provider networks, may be “advertised” only in easily-overlooked letters to beneficiaries.
SHIBA counselors help beneficiaries cut through the deluge of advertising. Their most frequent service during Open Enrollment is to help beneficiaries enter their prescriptions into the Plan Finder at Medicare.gov. This software takes several variables into consideration to estimate the annual cost, premiums plus drug costs for each individual’s circumstances, of the 29 Medicare Part D drug plans offered in Oregon for 2021.
Washington residents can access SHIBA at 1-800-562-6900. Washington SHIBA counselors are available in Goldendale and White Salmon.
With many traditional Thanksgiving activities curtailed this year, Medicare beneficiaries may find they have extra time on their hands. That could be a good time to make a call to check up on 2021 Medicare plan changes. The local SHIBA phone, 545-288-8341, will be answered every day through Dec. 7, even on Thanksgiving Day.
