Technology offers tremendous benefits: Staying connected with family and friends, virtual medical visits, accessing services from your home, and immediately contacting help in case of a fall — all things that can help you stay in your home longer.
But you may be thinking, “I know, I know, but it is so frustrating!” And it is! There is so much to understand. I mean what is this “Internet of Things?” What is the benefit of PayPal? Where is this cloud everyone talks about? And why is this robotic dog barking at me?
But a basic knowledge about current technologies can be frustrating and but can also improve your life and help you stay as independent as possible. To help older adults learn more about the benefits of technology, GOBHI in partnership with Senior Planet is again offering five lectures and one class facilitated by locally trained volunteers. And this time they will be held at both the Mid-Columbia Senior Center (MCSC) in The Dalles (1112 W. Ninth St.) and the Hood River Valley Adult Center (HRVAC) in Hood River (2010 Sterling Place).
There is one lecture for each of five consecutive weeks starting July 12 on Tuesdays at MCSC from 2-3:15 p.m. and starting July 13 on Wednesdays at HRVAC from 3-4:15 p.m.
The weekly lectures cover the following topics: Week one: Smartphones. Week two: Cloud Storage. Week three: Google Workspace. Week four: Internet of Things. Week five: eBay and PayPal.
Following the five weekly lectures, there will be a five-week iPad Essentials class. For this class, there will be two sessions each week starting Aug. 16 at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-3:15 p.m., and starting Aug. 17 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-4:25 p.m.
You must bring an iPad device! But if you don’t have one, the Area Agency on Aging has them available to loan — for free! Call 541-276-1926.
You will also need a Gmail address and Apple ID. If you need help setting up a Gmail address or Apple ID or have any tech questions, please call the free Senior Planet hotline at 844-410-0268, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday. (That’s 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for us left coast folks.) If you have questions about the local classes, you can call 541-256-4623 or email Britta Willson at bwillson@gobhi.org
While helping facilitate the previous classes, I heard about Gorge Learns (www.gorgelearns.com), a fascinating website that provides educational resources on the history, art, science, and technology in the Gorge through collaboration with local partners in Gorge cultural institutions. Gorge Learns is an outreach project of The History Museum of Hood River County with funding made possible through the History Museum and grants from Oregon Humanities and the Providence Foundation.
Brain Tease: When I was in grade school, I imagined I was an international spy deciphering secret coded messages. You won’t save the world from destruction but see if you can break this code to answer a simple riddle.
Why do chickens lay eggs? JG UIFZ ESPQ UIFN UIFZ CSFBL
The 1963 American musical romantic comedy film that was inspired by Elvis Presley being drafted into the Army and made Ann-Margret a superstar was Bye Bye Birdie. I received only two correct answers from Lana Tepfer and Margo Dameier, who are both winners of a quilt raffle ticket. But three others, Kim Birge, Keith Clymer, and Doug Nelson instead remembered the 1964 box office hit Viva Las Vegas starring both Elvis Presley and Ann Margaret — which led to an off-screen affair. And again, I’ve missed several folks. This time Debbie Medina and Marlene and Keith Clymer.
These hot days of summer remind me of going to the pool in my “baggies” and seeing the girls wearing this controversial type of bathing suit popularized in a 1960 hit song. For this week’s “Remember When” question, in that song the girls were wearing an “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie” what? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or mail it with a picture of Brian Hyland.
Well, it’s been another week, keeping an eye on the temperature. Until we meet again, take time to challenge yourself — if only by trying to program the new air conditioner!
“Time you enjoyed wasting is not wasted time.” — T. S. Eliot
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333)
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
Answer: If they drop them they break.
