Senior News Scott McKay

You may have recently talked with someone who is having trouble expressing themselves, finding the right word or remembering a name, and thinking to yourself, “Poor soul. He must have dementia,” while in the back of your mind worrying about your own memory.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging but many of us will be diagnosed with it. And although a diagnosis of dementia may seem dire, it is not the end of living. We’ll handle the diagnosis in different ways: Denial, confusion, self-awareness and even humor.