Senior News with Scott Mckay

When you reach a certain age of “maturity,” your body may need more than just maintenance. You may need orthopedic surgery to replace or repair that knee, hip, or shoulder that’s causing a real pain in the … well, knee, hip, or shoulder. But orthopedic surgery shouldn’t be taken lightly. Because there are risks, surgery is recommended only when it interferes with your lifestyle.

Knowing what to expect is crucial to a healthy recovery. To help you prepare, many hospitals and surgery centers educate patients and caregivers on what to expect before, during and after an operation. (Before her surgery, my wife and I attended MCMC’s Joint Camp.) So what should you know when considering orthopedic surgery?