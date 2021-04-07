All of us want to stop this tragic pandemic and get back to some form of normalcy. But how?
At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew little about this new virus as it began spreading worldwide. Since those early days, there is much we have learned and much we are still learning about the novel COVID-19 and how best to keep people safe.
Here is what I understand.
1) More than 142 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the U.S. as of March 30.
2) With continuing research and monitoring, understanding of the virus and vaccines will change and consequently CDC recommendations. (Check the CDC website for the latest recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.)
3) People who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things they had stopped doing because of the pandemic. (Yeah!) But in public places they should continue to take precautions.
4) All three vaccines are safe and effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines effectively prevented coronavirus infections.
5) To achieve herd immunity, which will end the pandemic, a large portion of the population needs to be vaccinated, although no one is sure what that percentage is.
6) And most concerning, new mutant variants are appearing. But the COVID-19 virus can only mutate when they multiply and only multiply when they spread from person to person.
The best way to stop the pandemic is by getting as many people of all ages vaccinated and following the precautions we all know.
By taking these actions it will make us safer, help avoid new resilient mutations, protect those who cannot be vaccinated, and reach herd immunity.
The end is in sight. I want to make sure it isn’t a mirage.
•••
April 5-11 is National Public Health week, recognizing how hard our public health departments are working with community partners to meet the COVID-19 challenge of vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible.
But that is not the only work they do. They continue to offer a variety of services that include protecting our drinking water and ensuring the safety of local dining establishments, providing nutrition programs for women, infants and children, and offering immunizations.
A big THANK-YOU to the health departments that are working to protect the health of our communities and save lives.
•••
“The Show Must Go On!” is an online auction and fundraiser for the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association and will be held from 9 a.m. April 8 until 9 p.m. April 11.
The event features almost 100 items: From the fine art of local artists to delicious and creative dining experiences.
Also, the fundraiser will feature a performance by legendary Portland jazz pianist Tom Grant and a brand new virtual performance by the CGOA Jazz Collective.
You can register for the auction at the CGOA website where you can also learn about their classes and an online performance of The Fantasticks!
•••
The name of the excessively optimistic young girl was Pollyanna. I received correct answers from Rusti Starr, Steven Woolpert, Tina Castañares, Rhonda Spies, Barbara Cadwell, Julie Carter, Gene Uczen, Linda Frizzell, Margo Dameier, Lana Tepfer, Pat Evenson-Brady, and Susan Ellis, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. Last week I missed Irene Kurzweil, Cindy Winfield, Emmett Sampson, and I’m sure there is someone else’s name written on a scrap of paper hidden among papers on my cluttered desk.
This week’s “Remember When” question is about a bodybuilder who some consider the “first fitness superhero.” Who was an American fitness, exercise, and nutritional expert who opened one of the nation’s first fitness gyms in 1936, and had his own television show from 1953–1985? (Hint: It wasn’t Charles Atlas.) Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or mail it with the 1959 record “Glamour Stretcher Time” with the original instruction sheet.
•••
Well, it has been another week, enjoying the cool mornings and sunny days. Until we meet again, these are the times when I feel safer being part of the herd.
•••
“Losing weight doesn’t seem to be working for me, so from now on I’m going to concentrate on getting taller.”
— Anonymous
•••
Nutritious Home delivered meals and pick-ups for anyone over 60.
Hood River Valley Adult Center — Call 541-386-2060.
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels — Call 541-298-8333.
The Sherman County Senior and Community Center — Call 541-565-3191 by 10:30 a.m. and leave a message with the number of meals needed and names of each person.
Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office at 509-773-3757 or the White Salmon office at 509-493-3068.
Skamania County Senior Services — Call 509-427-3990.
Seniors of Mosier Valley — Call 541-503-5660 or 541-980-1157 at least one day in advance to order a Grab-N-Go meal. Monday and Wednesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
Commented