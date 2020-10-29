MT. HOOD, ORE. – On Wednesday, Oct. 28 at about 5 p.m., the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing climber on Mount Hood. The search for missing climber Austin Mishler, 27, of Bend, Ore., ended Thursday, Oct. 29 at about 2 p.m., when his body was discovered in a crevasse at about 9400-foot evaluation on Mount Hood's north side.
Mishler, an experienced climber and wilderness guide, was reported to be camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area on Tuesday, Oct. 27. He was to return home on Tuesday night. He had not been heard from since Monday evening.
The Hood River County Sheriff Search and Rescue aircraft located a tent believed to belong to Mishler at about the 8700-foot level on Mount Hood’s north side Wednesday evening. Search teams including members of The Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue reached the tent Thursday morning and found it to be empty.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” said a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office press release. “The family wishes to have privacy while they grieve.”
Due to climbing conditions, Mishler has not yet been removed from the mountain. Plans are to retrieve his body Friday, Oct. 30.
Aircraft and ground searchers were coordinated by The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Search teams consisted of crews from the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. Searchers from Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron joined search efforts as well.
