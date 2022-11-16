White Salmon Valley School District is seeking applications to join the committee to help write the for/against statements for two upcoming ballot measures.
The district is set to file the following ballot measures for the Feb. 14, 2023 special election: 1. Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy, and 2. Capital Levy for Safety, Technology and Infrastructure Improvements.
Those interested should send their name, address, phone number and which position they represent to Dr. Sean McGeeney, Superintendent, White Salmon Valley Schools, P.O. Box 157, White Salmon, WA. 98672, (509) 493-1500 or via email at sean.mcgeeney@whitesalmonschools.org by noon on November 23, 2022. The Board will take action on the appointments at a Special Board Meeting during the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 2.
