Flu season is approaching and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as one of the best ways to stay healthy and minimize the strain on our national health systems. Safeway Albertsons pharmacies are stocked and ready with both vaccines, including COVID-19 booster shots for select patients who are immunocompromised.
“Our pharmacy teams are dedicated to protecting the health of the communities we serve, and we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to COVID-19 and flu vaccines. We have administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date nationwide, and with flu season approaching, we are now offering flu shots as well,” said Stephen Certo, Safeway Albertsons director of pharmacy. “Customers can now safely receive both vaccines via a single appointment or can also schedule them independently.”
The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the U.S. between October and May through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Flu strains vary and can affect people each year. The CDC currently recommends everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, get their annual flu vaccination to prevent getting the most common flu viruses, which can cause possible severe symptoms, flu-related complications, hospitalization, and even death.
No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu and other vaccines can be administered on a “walk-in” basis. For customers who prefer to schedule vaccinations ahead of time, appointments are still available through the company’s online scheduler at www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/pharmacy-services/immunizations/flu. Appointments can be scheduled over a two-week window.
