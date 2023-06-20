Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — SafeSpace Child Advocacy Center of the Gorge “broke ground” on its permanent facility May 25 at its future site, 206 Wasco Loop.
SafeSpace board and team members, capital campaign representatives, elected officials, law enforcement, construction crew, donors and supporters met at the site to tour the building (already in demo) that will house the nonprofit.
“We think about SafeSpace and what it does for our community, and there’s moments where we wish we didn’t have to have a place like this,” said Dillon Borton, SafeSpace Capital Campaign chair. “Unfortunately, the need has never been greater.”
Presently, the program works in a 1,500-square foot space and has a case capacity of 160; the new space will increase that to 320, as well as eliminate waiting lists to improve response times. It will also house a bilingual pediatric mental health provider on the second floor.
“To think of the space that SafeSpace is working out of right now, with the volume that is happening, it’s just incredible to be where we’re at right now,” said Borton.
Founded in 2009, SafeSpace provides a single point of contact for child abuse victims, offering trauma-informed care in a child-friendly environment. It’s the Columbia Gorge’s only childcare advocacy center, coordinating the efforts of child protection staff, law enforcement, family advocates and medical experts under one roof. Its service area covers five counties: Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler and Klickitat.
“When we have an assessment, we’re on top of each other,” said Beatriz Lynch, SafeSpace executive director. “So to have the space to see the kids, and to have a space that’s big enough to see two families at the same time without them having to meet — which is very, very important because we’re a small community and this is very sensitive information that we’re gathering.”
Lynch thanked former District 52 State Rep. Anna Williams, saying, “Anna Williams was instrumental in securing a $2 million investment for our community, and that’s what allowed us to purchase this building.” The investment was among projects approved with the passage of HB-5202 by Oregon’s House and Senate at the end of the 2022 legislative session.
Donations are still being collected to finish the project, estimated to be completed by spring. The team learned that afternoon that they’d gotten a $500,000 grant from the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust (“Today. An hour ago,” said Borton), which means total funds left to raise are $800,000.
“Talk about home stretch finish line … we need you and all of the community to stand up for this,” Borton said.
SafeSpace Capital Campaign Team members include Borton, KeyBank vice president; Jenn Dillard, community volunteer, Real Estate Broker; Claire Griffin, wwner of Griffin House; Erin Mason, SafeSpace board member (detective, Hood River); Mike Oates, owner of Oates Orchards; and Craig Ortega, senior VP, Columbia Bank. The capital campaign consultant is Mark Sherman of Mark Sherman Consulting.
Other community members are supporting the project through participation on the SafeSpace Facility Team, which includes Tanner Hall, Windermere; Anne Medenbach, Copper West; and Jeff Dellis, architect. The general contractor for building renovation is Griffin Construction.
