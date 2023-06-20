B Gorge Safespace THREE PICS (2).jpg

Contributor Karen Fairchild and SafeSpace Executive Director Beatriz Lynch unveil the Coming Soon sign for a permanent SafeSpace location.

 Amanda Holste photo

HOOD RIVER — SafeSpace Child Advocacy Center of the Gorge “broke ground” on its permanent facility May 25 at its future site, 206 Wasco Loop.

SafeSpace board and team members, capital campaign representatives, elected officials, law enforcement, construction crew, donors and supporters met at the site to tour the building (already in demo) that will house the nonprofit.

SafeSpace Executive Director Beatriz Lynch, at left, and SafeSpace Capital Campaign Chair Dillon Borton reveal new site plans at the May 25 groundbreaking celebration. 
To donate, visit safespacecac.org/campaign; for more information, contact Lynch at blynch@safespacecac.org or 541-436-2960. 