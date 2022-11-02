Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested for attempted murder Nov. 1, following an incident in which he allegedly shot at a family of four in a passing vehicle.
At 8:45 p.m. Monday, the family, two adults and two children aged five and eight, were on Highway 281, following an SUV that was driving erratically, KPTV reported. The SUV then abruptly pulled over, and as the family slowed down to get a description to report to authorities, a man stepped out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fired a handgun multiple times at the family’s car.
Commented