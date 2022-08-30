Riverview Community Bank is becoming Riverview Bank.
“After a one-year process of defining who we are and who we will be moving forward, Riverview is now Riverview Bank,” said a press release. “Over the next few weeks and months, branding will be changing throughout the bank’s footprint.”
This is not the first time the bank has changed its name. In the past 100 years, the name has changed four times.
“This has been an exciting time for the Bank,” said Kevin Lycklama, president and CEO, Riverview Bank. “Riverview will be 100 years old next year, and it’s time to freshen up the way that we present ourselves. Banking is a retail business and it’s important that we evolve and grow as an organization.
“During the discovery phase of the re-branding work, we worked through an exercise to define who we are as a bank. We will continue to be a solid dependable bank with dependable clients and staff. What’s not changing is our amazing staff who offer exceptional client service.”
Riverview Bank will continue to invest in area nonprofit fundraising activities through sponsorships, small micro grants and with area business organizations.
The bank’s footprint stretches from Clark County, through the Columbia River Gorge and into Oregon. The new logo includes the major mountains in that footprint, Mount St. Helens, Mount Adams and Mount Hood, and it ties the communities together, said a press release. It includes the Columbia River, which is the connection between Oregon and Washington.
