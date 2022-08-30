Riverview Bank

Riverview Community Bank, with a branch located in Hood River, has changed its name to Riverview Bank.

 Contributed photo

Riverview Community Bank is becoming Riverview Bank.

“After a one-year process of defining who we are and who we will be moving forward, Riverview is now Riverview Bank,” said a press release. “Over the next few weeks and months, branding will be changing throughout the bank’s footprint.”