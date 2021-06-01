“In addition to holding more than 14 public meetings on this particular legislation (between the Planning Commission and the City Council), we received more than 100 comments from the public, both written and in-person. I personally read every one of them and weighed the pros and the cons of these decisions,” McBride wrote in response to a request for comments on the appeal.
In a press release sent last week to Columbia Gorge News, along with a copy of the intent to appeal, Towey said the city council did not provide enough information to the community in advance about changes to its standards. As a result, many people misunderstood the city’s plans to encourage housing that is affordable for the middle class.
“People deserve a chance to be more informed,” Towey said. Towey is lead petitioner in the appeal, along with Kim Kean, Denise McCravey, John McGrory and Jeanie Senior.
In testimony at the March 8 public hearing and in letters sent afterward, Towey and others mentioned inadequate notice, prompting the city to extend the public hearing to March 15. Oregon State law requires that notice of a regular meeting be reasonably calculated to give 24-hours notice of the meeting to any interested person and the media. The March 8 public hearing was part of the city’s regular meeting.
The City of Hood River’s Middle Housing revisions to its zoning and building codes became final May 12. Once LUBA agrees to hear the appeal, a decision can take several months, and in the meantime the appeal would not stop any construction allowed under the city’s revisions, according to LUBA. If LUBA agrees to hear the appeal, the city will have a chance to respond. After hearing arguments, LUBA has a range of options, from dismissing the appeal, to affirming it.
“It appears that the appellant will argue a procedural misstep. If that turns out to be accurate, then we will learn from it, address it, and keep moving forward. Regardless, I remain committed to building a community where everyone has a safe and stable place to call home,” McBride said.
McGrory wrote that the notice of the public hearing was insufficient because the revisions impact more property owners than those who got notice.
“Under Oregon statutes, for changes this sweeping to property rights, the notice should be delivered by mail to all property owners,” he said, citing similar zoning changes now under consideration in The Dalles, for which letters went out to all city property owners. The Dalles is also is publishing information on the city’s website and on social media.
Hood River’s revised codes reflect its efforts to provide more efficient use of urban residential land including; in this case, the development of housing types affordable to the middle class. The revisions change building codes to provide opportunities for building smaller dwelling units within existing neighborhoods, and for infill development. Not everyone agreed on what was ideal, McBride said.
“Some residents argued that allowing more smaller homes on every lot would change the character of our community. And they might be right — things may look different as we accommodate more people in our community. Others argued that we should do everything we can to encourage housing of all types and sizes throughout our community. There are trade-offs to every policy decision,” McBride said.
However, most people misunderstand the code’s intent, according to Towey.
“There’s a real need in Hood River for more information on the new zoning code,” Towey said. “People believe, for instance, that it is focused on affordable housing, but that’s not where it’s headed.”
