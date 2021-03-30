On March 23, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that between state and local governments, Oregon will get approximately $6.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The stimulus plan’s payouts will go directly to counties while cities and other local governments will be paid through the state. The payments aim to offset losses surrounding the COVID-19 virus and bolster local economies.
Hood River County, for example, is slated to receive $4.53 million and Wasco $5.17 million, according to early estimates provided by the federal Department of Treasury. Millions more will go to every incorporated city in the region based on 2020 population and budgets.
Among city payouts listed are: $3.21 million, The Dalles; $1.59 million, Hood River; $590,000, White Salmon; $350,000, Stevenson; $240,000, Cascade Locks; $90,000, Mosier. The entire list of payouts can be found at democrats.senate.gov/final-state-and-local-allocation-output-030821. Amounts may vary by the time the state distributes funds.
Unlike the personal stimulus checks, payments to local governments are not without strings. Federal requirements seek periodic reports and prohibit cities and counties from using funds for deposit into any pension fund. On March 23, Brown indicated a list of preferences in her 10-point plan “to guide state agencies and local governments in making investments that will maximize immediate benefits for Oregonians in an equitable way,” she said in a press release. The Oregon plan’s top priorities seek to invest in workers and businesses impacted by COVID-19, especially communities of Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Investing in rural, agricultural and health services is also among Brown’s top three priorities.
Counties, cities and states will receive the first half of the funds directly from the U.S. Treasury no later than May 10 and the second half, a year later. States then have 30 days to distribute recovery funds but can ask for a 30-day extension. More detailed guidelines for local governments are expected in the future.
In addition to direct payment to governments, the $1.9 trillion package includes separate relief to public utilities, libraries, and transit agencies as well as grants for additional health services.
A few cities and counties have already scheduled public listening sessions to determine how funds will be spent, although most are waiting for additional guidance. Jeff Hecksel, Hood River County administrator, said the commissioners will discuss a plan for the process at its next meeting, April 5.
Commented