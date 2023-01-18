HOOD RIVER — Though the three-hour Jan. 11 meeting of the Hood River County School District school board was long by general standards — Board President Corinda Hankins Elliott gaveled the meeting in at 6:29 p.m., and out again at 9:31 p.m. — the board expressed both appreciation and admiration for the many programs offered at its schools as presented by multiple staff.

Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

“I’m proud of the district, of all these programs we’ve started and maintained,” said Board Member Tom Scully. “It’s just another testament to what a great school district this is, and the strong work that everybody here does.”

Kelly Running.jpg

Hood River Options Academy Principal Kelly Running.
Corinda Hankins Elliott.jpg

Hood River County School District School Board President Corinda Hankins Elliott.