On Dec. 4 at 14:17 p.m., a call was received by the Klickitat County Dispatch Center reporting a domestic violence incident at 294 Miller Road in the Goldendale area. As deputies were responding to the call, Klickitat Sheriff Sgt. Joe Riggers called the reported victim. It was determined a felony domestic violence assault had possibly occurred and the suspect had left the residence armed with a firearm. While talking with Riggers, the victim relayed that the suspect was again driving past her residence. Deputies searched the area east of Goldendale for approximately one hour before locating the suspect and his vehicle at a residence off of the Bickleton Highway.
The suspect, Jess M. Magnus, 42, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was taken into custody and lodged at the Klickitat County Jail charged with Burglary First Degree Domestic Violence and Assault Second Degree Domestic Violence. Deputies recovered a large number of firearms from Magnus’ vehicle which will be secured by the Sheriff’s Office throughout the court process.
On Nov. 25 at 12:04 p.m., a call was received by the Dispatch Center reporting a burglary in progress at 269 Hanging Rock Road in the Goldendale area. As deputies were responding to the location, the suspect left the residence and was reporting to be heading towards State Route 97. Riggers intercepted the suspect vehicle at Hanging Rock Road and SR 97. The suspect fled with Riggers pursuing the vehicle north on SR 97 into the community of Georgeville. The suspect drove through the yard of a residence and abandoned his vehicle behind the residence, fleeing on foot.
Multiple deputies from the Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the suspect with assistance from Washington State Patrol personnel and the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department. The suspect was located in the surrounding woods and taken into custody after charging the arresting deputy. The suspect, Joshua J. Slickpoo, 34, of Toppenish, Wash., was booked into the Klickitat County Jail on charges of Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle, Driving while Suspended/Revoked First Degree, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drug. The investigation continues as to the burglary and additional charges will be forthcoming to the Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
