Providence in Oregon is conducting extensive planning to cope with the surge of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals and clinics, and are taking two steps that people will notice right away at its largest hospitals: Staging temporary morgue units and setting up surge tents to provide additional spaces in our emergency departments at Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, both in Portland.
Temporary morgues
Providence has made many changes to services these past months to plan for and care for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Though treatments have improved and more patients are surviving COVID-19, their limited morgue capacity has been expanded to allow Portland area hospitals to “respectfully handle all patients who die,” according to a press release from Providence Oregon.
“We are working with local services for transportation and expanded space, and we also are bringing two large temporary mortuary trailers to Portland in case they are needed. These will likely be needed at our largest hospitals — Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent,” the release stated. “In alignment with our mission and values, these are sacred spaces. As such, our spiritual care team of chaplains will bless these spaces when they arrive, and will be providing support to ensure we honor and respect the care of all who have died in this difficult time.”
Providence’s plan is to use existing hospital morgues and partner funeral homes. However, having seen problems arise across the country as hospitals have run out of space, the need to plan for a worst-case scenario was recognized, the release said.
Jaclyn Center, R.N., associate nurse manager for critical care services, urges people to wear masks, wash hands, observe social distancing and stay home. “This is serious ... serious for every person in this hospital,” she said. “We’re all working hard, the patients are sick ... we all want to see our family and friends, but in the long run, wouldn’t you rather see them for more years to come?”
Surge tents going up
Surge tents are being set up outside emergency departments at Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent, both in the Portland area. These tents will give Providence additional space for those coming in for emergency care. Initially, these spaces will be used to assess people as they come in and provide socially distanced space while they wait to be seen, the release said.
Additional steps
Providence continues to manage its existing hospital beds across Providence’s Oregon hospitals and clinics, the release said.
“We are adapting spaces to accommodate additional patients and looking creatively at such areas as short stay to care for non-COVID patients. This allows us to stand up existing beds for people with COVID who need to stay in our hospitals.”
One important change is that most patients with COVID can now be cared for in medical/surgical beds, as opposed to intensive care units. Currently, Providence is caring for more than 90 people in Oregon hospitals who are COVID positive or suspected COVID positive.
