Over two thirds of the candidates for Oregon governor responded to an extensive questionnaire developed and circulated by a statewide media collaboration on the Oregon Governor’s race. The results of that survey can be found at https://www.columbiagorgenews.com/news/politics/2022_oregon_governor_race/
The questions were developed to provide information on five concerns expressed by Oregonians during round table discussions in which participants were asked what they wanted to know about governor candidates. Those topics were housing; climate change and environment; crime & safety; economy; and educaiton.
Journalists from throughout the state collaborated on questions centered on those five topics, and a comprehensive set of 15 questions was sent to all primary candidates who filed for governor in the 2022 May 17 Primary Election.
The interactive database allows voters to sort candidate information according to a variety of filters. For example, readers can choose to sort responses regarding a specific question, which then displays on top when each candidate is selected, filtering out other areas of information.
