Bingen-White Salmon Police, Oct. 10-16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Domestic violence (one).
Notable incidents
One incident of text message fraud was recorded.
An adult female was arrested for domestic violence in White Salmon.
Deputies were unable to locate one motor vehicle crash.
Hood River Police, Oct. 9-15
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), driving while suspended (one), felon in possession of a firearm (one), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), possession of a stolen vehicle (one), theft (two), trespass (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), unlawful possession of a firearm (one), unlawful possession of a gun silencer (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported. Incidents included shoplifting (four incidents), mountain bike worth $5,000, multiple items from the library, and items from a vehicle. In addition, a resident reported an attempted theft of a Ford Econoline van.
Six DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Prineville, Ore., was lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant issued by Crook County Circuit Court.
Officers arrested and lodged a male and female at NORCOR on charges related to an armed carjacking, which occurred in a neighboring jurisdiction. The male was lodged on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a short-barreled rifle, unlawful concealment of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon (knife), theft I, theft II, and a warrant issued by Oregon State Parole. The female was arrested and lodged on two outstanding warrants issued by Wasco County.
Officers responded to a report of a dog biting two small children. The children were treated at the emergency room and released. The dog was later quarantined at a local shelter.
Residents at an apartment complex reported damage to the community mailbox. The key slots on the mailboxes appeared to have been turned with a tool which unlocked each mail slot. Unknown if any items were stolen.
Officers responded to an apartment complex regarding a two-year-old who showed up at the manager’s office.
Hood River County Sheriff, Sept. 7 to Oct. 16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal trespass (one), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (ten), driving while suspended (one), menacing (one), probation violation (two), reckless driving (two), theft (one), warrant (15).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes, two with injuries. In one incident on Sept. 8, a male was transported for non life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash on I-84. In another incident, a vehicle vs. bicycle crash occurred on Eastside Road.
Four hit and runs. In one incident on Oct. 13, near Dee Highway, a telephone pole was destroyed and the vehicle left on the scene.
One search and rescue mission. In one incident on Sept. 11, Crag Rats and Portland mountain rescue conducted a search and rescue on Mount Hood for an injured climber.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
On Oct. 11, deputies responded to an intoxicated male with a knife near Hood River. The male was located and found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct and the active warrants.
Eleven thefts were reported. Incidents included license plate (two incidents), shoplifting, identity theft (three incidents), bicycle.
A burglary was reported near Hood River on Oct. 14.
One stolen vehicle was reported in Odell.
Two stolen vehicles were located. One motorhome was located in Cascade Locks.
One case of animal abuse. A cat was brought in a veterinary clinic emaciated, dehydrated and maggot infested. Information was forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
One potential fraud report.
Four vehicles were broken into near Wyeth, at Bridge of the Gods trailhead, Polallie trailhead, and Indian Creek Golf Course.
Two report of menacing.
On Sept. 11, a window was broken on a van owned by a church in Odell.
On Oct. 13, a report was taken of an unidentified male suspect spray painting a water district property.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 14-21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: ssault (one), criminal mischief (one), interfere with making a police report (one), probation violation (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (three), trespass (one), violation of no contact order (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Four hit and runs. In one incident, a parked vehicle on 10th Street was struck, knocking off a mirror. In another, a parked car was hit, damaging the bumper.
Six motor vehicle crashes, with no recorded injuries. In one incident, a reporting person advised that his son had hit a parked vehicle on Heritage Way, with one vehicle noted on its side and a possible electrical fire. In another incident, a resident on 13th Street parked in front of their house and put the vehicle in park, which automatically unlocks doors for passengers. Their son then opened his door, and there was a crashing sound as the door was hit wide open. No one was injured.
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, officers responded to a theft report on E Second, in which a male took some mail from a mailbox, and arrested the male for a warrant.
On Oct. 16, a male was arrested for assault IV, criminal mischief II, theft II, interfere with making a police report and resisting arrest after he threw a bike at another male, then took off on an older green mountain bike. The victim’s leg was gashed open and required stitches.
Eight thefts. Incidents included a Sawzall and drill, registration stickers, bike, phone, two cases of energy drinks, large speaker from a inside a Nissan Rogue. In one cold theft report, locks were broken and the wall of a shed ripped off in order to gain entry, and tools were stolen. In another incident, a man stole a pair of shoes from a sporting goods store. Officers contacted him and he admitted to taking the shoes and showed officers were he had them stashed. He was then arrested and lodged for theft.
One stolen vehicle. A black Eagle trailer, valued at $1,350, was taken from Eight Street.
Four burglaries. In one incident, a knob was broken on Klindt Drive. In another incident on Oct. 15, a storage unit was broken into and multiple items taken, including hand tools painted an ocean green. In another incident, an employee at a business on Second Street discovered smashed glass when they came to work in the morning and called the police. Apparently, a person or persons unknown entered through the ceiling and exited through an alley door; alcohol and possibly food were missing.
Staff at a business on E Second Street located a loaded handgun in the bathroom on the morning of Oct. 25 and turned it in to police.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana requested an agency assist on Oct. 14. Flathead County found a deceased male and requested a DNA swab collected from a female they believed to be his daughter.
Twenty animal calls, including one “hot dog” call. Other incidents included a deer hit on the 82 overpass, missing dog (two), ongoing issue with a cat trespassing onto a neighbor’s property, a bunch of cats clawing a door and damaging a roof while attempting to enter a residence, three stray dogs walking up and down Floral Court, missing dogs, found dogs and dogs at large. In one incident, a mail carrier was charged by a large unrestrained Rottie on a porch on 13th Street, causing the postmaster to put the mail there on hold. In another incident, a goose got in the road on W 10th, stopping traffic. Cats then tried to attack the goose. A person then caught the goose, noting a small scrape on its right foot. ODF came and took custody of the bird.
Two incidents of vandalism. In one incident, a hole was drilled or cut in the gas tank of a parked car, draining all the gas onto the parking lot.
On Oct. 16, officers assisted a male to perform CPR on a female, who was hospitalized.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 14-21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving while revoked (one), parole violation (one), trespass (one), reckless burning (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 97 near Bakeoven Market Road. The vehicle came to rest on all its tires, with one tire bent underneath it. The driver was hospitalized.
Two brush fires. A smoldering area of about 50 square yards, with a few charcoaled logs, was reported in Wasco County by a person who dumped four bottles of water on it. Columbia Dispatch was advised. In another incident, a brush fire was noted near The Dalles Dam Viewpoint on Oct. 20.
Two burglaries. In one incident on Steuber Road, a gun safe and a chainsaw were missing. In another, a male in a black hoodie with a covered face was caught on security cameras approaching a house on State Road. The garage was entered through a window, items put out through a window and carried into the trees. The items were photographed and returned to the garage.
One theft. In one incident, a resident noticed a very large jump in their electrical bill, only to discover that a neighbor had plugged an extension cord into their meter, about doubling their electricity usage.
A man was detained after causing a disturbance in a store on Sixth Street by screaming and scaring people, throwing items at vehicle, and tackling the driver of a passing vehicle.
One incident of criminal mischief on Oct. 16, in which a car window was smashed.
Five animal calls. Incidents included a deer with an injured leg which was dispatched, a dog which was hit and left in the road, and a large group of cows all over the roadway on Boyd Loop / Long Hollow; the owners had all but one cow back in when law enforcement arrived to assist.
One dog bite. The owner was trespassed from the bitten party’s location.
Oregon State Police, Oct. 15-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), hit and run (one), reckless driving (one).
Notable incidents
One hit and run, no injuries. In one case, an OSP sergeant was dispatched to a hit-and-run on I-84. After photographing the suspect vehicle, the sergeant waited for the suspect driver at his residence. The driver admitted to lane splitting in I-84, causing the accident, and was cited for reckless driving and fail to perform the duties of a driver.
One motor vehicle crashes, no injuries.
On Oct. 16 an ODFW employee checking salmon at the Mayer State Park boat ramp notified OSP that an angler had caught and retained a Chinook salmon. The angler thought it was a Coho. The angler was educated on ways to identify the difference and the Chinook was seized and donated to The Salvation Army food bank in The Dalles.
Two DUII arrests. On Oct. 16, OSP responded to a report of a gray Mazda pickup sideswiping a horse trailer in the area of MP 103 I-84 in Sherman County. The victim and an independent witness provided a detailed description of the suspect vehicle. The witness also reported the Mazda pickup was swerving in and out of its lane before sideswiping the horse trailer. A trooper located a phone number for the driver and learned he was at the Shiloh Inn in The Dalles. They located the Mazda in the parking lot and observed damage consistent with the reports.
The trooper contacted the driver and noticed he swayed, his speech was thick and slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The driver admitted he drank at home, and was arrested for DUII, hit and run, and reckless driving. The trooper was granted a search warrant for the driver’s blood, after they refused standard field sobriety tests. The driver was lodged without incident.
In another incident on Oct. 16, a trooper stopped a white Sprinter van on I-84 in Sherman County after observing it swerving, failing to maintain a single lane, and driving 45 to 50 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. Upon contacting the driver the trooper smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The driver claimed he bought marijuana once he entered Oregon in Ontario, smoked a joint, and then continued on the way. The driver consented to standardized field sobriety tests and appeared to be impaired. He war arrested and lodged for DUII.
On Oct. 17, OSP troopers assisted Deschutes County and Jefferson County deputies with a welfare check. A juvenile female was with her father, who had lawful custody of her. However, the father was reported to be hearing voices and had a history of assaultive ideation towards the daughter.
Jefferson County deputies ultimately conducted a traffic stop on Highway 97 in Jefferson County and investigated further. Deputies decided to remove the juvenile from her father’s custody for her safety, pursuant to the investigation. An OSP trooper transported the juvenile to Bend and reunited the juvenile with her mother.
