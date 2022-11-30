Bingen-White Salmon Police, Nov. 14 - 20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Violation of court order (two).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury, one with ongoing investigation.
One ongoing theft investigation was noted.
Two adult males were arrested for court order violations in White Salmon on Nov. 16.
One person was trespassed in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Nov. 13 - 19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (two), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), theft (three), unlawful use of weapon (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on five outstanding warrants issued by Hood River Circuit Court.
Two thefts reported. Shoplifting at Rosauers and employee theft at O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, a female was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, after crashing her vehicle into multiple parked vehicles.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury.
Two bicycles were taken into safekeeping. One was found on Union Street and the other on Indian Creek Trail.
A male juvenile was lodged at NORCOR on charges of menacing, unlawful use of weapon, assault IV, and two counts harassment.
A local transient male was arrested for disorderly conduct near Second and Oak Street. During the week, officers responded to four additional calls regarding this male including vandalism, harassment and trespassing.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 18 - 23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Probation violation (one), possession of controlled substance (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Eight motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, two vehicles backed up into each other while trying to leave a business in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. In another incident, the driver of a green Subaru failed to stop at a stop sign on Pentland and crashed into a mini van. The driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. In another incident, Fremont Street was temporarily closed due to ice after a car went into the ditch there on Nov. 22.
A fentanyl overdose occurred on Nov. 19. Two doses of narcan were administered. The patient was treated by medics and later pronounced deceased.
One assault was reported.
Ten thefts reported. Items included shoplifting, firearm, package, identity theft, dirt bike. In one incident, the window of a Toyota Tundra was busted out, and a pistol and ammo taken. In another, a fake $100 dollar bill was seized after a male tried to use it at a business in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. The male stated he had sold a couch on Craigslist for $250 and the bill was the last of the money.
Two car break ins reported. Items included a pair of binoculars. A report of a stolen firearm was taken.
One stolen vehicle reported. A green F150 was taken from an auto dealership on W. Sixth Street.
An employee at a business on Bargeway Road was hospitalized after being injured by a forklift.
Twelve animal calls. Incidents included barking dogs, dogs at large (two impounded), found kitten, and a car-struck cat which was dispatched.
Wasco County Sheriff, Nov. 18 - 25
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), DUII (one), theft (one), trespass (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, gravel flew off a truck on Highway 216 and pelted the vehicle behind it, breaking the windshield and denting the hood. In another incident, a parked vehicle opened a door and clipped a passing car’s window. In another incident, a van rolled over on Mill Creek Road, causing property damage to a fence. In another incident, a single vehicle slid off the icy road on Highway 216 milepost 26; two possible injuries were reported.
One theft reported. A generator and trail cam were taken from a signal house a mile east of Rowena.
One burglary reported. A man was found sleeping in a vacant house on Highway 30, and arrested for burglary, theft, criminal mischief and trespass. However, an officer was able to confirm that the suspect prints came back to a different individual.
One stolen vehicle was located on Threemile Road and recovered by the owner.
Seven animal calls. Incidents included two white hounds aggressively chasing deer, dogs at large (two lodged at Home At Last), lost dogs, injured deer in road, dog bite (lodged at Home At Last), and an ongoing issue with five cats gathering to stare at the reporting party.
Oregon State Police, Nov. 18 - 23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A brass knuckle was taken from a passenger's pocket and seized for destruction during a vehicle stop.
Commented