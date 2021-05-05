NORCOR, April 23-29
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 23 — Vincent Duane Hokamp, menacing; released.
April 24 — Leonard Polk, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, and harassment.
April 25 — Scott Allen Gossen, felony strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order), and eight counts probation violation.
April 26 — Melissa Lynn Baker, contempt of court, assault IV, and disorderly conduct II.
April 26 — Gerald Campbell Lemarr, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
April 26 — Tyrone Medrono, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, child neglect I, abandonment of a child, and a probation violation.
April 28 — David Alan Lawson, criminal mistreatment I, and assault IV; released.
April 29 — Monty Morgan, assault IV, and harassment.
April 29 — Daisy Galvan-Montanez, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, and two counts of harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 26 — Ronald Ray Wick, drug court sanction.
April 27 — Samantha Dawn Gibson, drug court sanction.
April 29 — Joshua Allen Gilmore, drug court sanction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 23 — Lacob Layne Smith, criminal trespass II; released.
April 24 — Stefan James Sutterlee, obstructing government, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest and, two counts failure to appear II.
April 24 — Warner Bill-John Jim, obstructing government, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, failure to appear (bench warrant), three counts failure to appear II, and a probation violation.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 23 — Tyler Patrick Griffin, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 24 — Angela Dawn Hubbell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 25 — Selah Reign Cosgrove, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 26 — Neal Brian Plymate, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 26 — Gabriel Robert Cunningham, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 26 — Zaavan Evan Dean Cafaro, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving; released.
April 27 — Joshua Taylor Enemark, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 29 — David Allen Latshaw, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 24 — Travis James Johnson, attempt to elude police officer, two counts reckless driving, four counts recklessly endangering another person, and two counts assault I.
April 27 — Nicolis Maurice Carter, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
April 28 — Kenneth W. Felton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
April 29 — Jeremy Quentin Peppinger, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 23 — Jonah Paul Filer, parole violation.
April 23 — Samantha May Petty, felony fugitive from another state.
April 25 — Daniel Lee Wood III, parole violation, and theft III.
April 25 — Aber Zachary Howe, violation of a release agreement, criminal trespass I, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
April 25 — Brian Scott Austin, parole violation.
April 26 — Alexander B. Zumwalt, two counts failure to appear II.
April 27 — Dalton Jack Wolf, post-prison supervision sanction.
April 28 — Elena Esmeralda Ortiz Robles, failure to appear I.
April 28 — Elena Esmeralda Ortiz Robles, probation violation.
April 28 — Vincent Matthew Rife, two counts of felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Sex offenses:
April 23 — Alexander Cuadra Galarza, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 26 — Colin Levi Reeves, burglary II, and a probation violation.
Other:
April 26 — Mariah Breanne Banks, tampering with physical evidence.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 19-25
Agency assists:
April 21 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Oregon State Patrol with obtaining surveillance.
April 21 — Hood River — Officers attempted to locate a hit and run vehicle.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 22 — White Salmon — Harassment reported.
April 23 — Bingen — Subject booked on domestic violence assault charges.
April 25 — Klickitat County — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with a juvenile problem.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 23 — Bingen — Trespass reported.
April 23 — White Salmon — Disorderly subject trespassed.
April 24 — Bingen — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 19 — Bingen — Officers provided a hulk inspection.
April 24 — Bingen — Driver cited and released for a traffic offense.
April 24 — White Salmon — Subject cited and released for a traffic offense.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 22 — White Salmon — Violation of a court order reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — White Salmon — Theft reported.
April 23 — White Salmon — Subject cited on theft charges after a fraud was reported.
April 23 — White Salmon — Burglary reported.
Hood River Police, April 18-24
Agency assists:
April 19 — I-84 at milepost 61 — City officers and county deputies assisted Oregon State Police in ar-resting two subjects who resisted arrest.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 19 — Hood River — Mother and child came to the station to report a child abuse incident that had occurred in the city. Department of Human Services was contacted.
April 21 — Hood River — Officers responded to the hospital emergency room in regards to an assault. After an investigation, a male was arrested for domestic assault and criminal mischief II and lodged at NORCOR.
April 23 — Hood River — Assault reported.
April 24 — Hood River — Harassment reported and police intervention requested.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 19 — Hood River — Criminal mischief reported. More than $1,000 in damage to electrical control panels was caught on video surveillance.
April 20 — Hood River — Hood River male contacted after unlawfully entering two separate neighboring homes. The male was cited for two counts of criminal trespass I.
April 22 — Oak Street — A downtown business window was broken out.
April 24 — The Hook — California resident arrested for disorderly conduct II after intentionally setting his personal vehicle ablaze.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 18 — Hood River — Officers responded to a local address regarding a driving complaint. A male was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .15 percent.
April 23 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest. BAC registered four times the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 20 — Hood River — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 18 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
April 20 — 12th Street — An unoccupied vehicle rolled out of a parking space and struck another vehicle before striking the front doors of a medical building. No injuries were reported.
April 21 — Hood River Interstate Bridge — Hit and run reported.
April 21 — Hood River — Non-injury, two car traffic crash reported.
April 24 — Second and Cascade — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 19 — I-84 at milepost 62.5 — Portland resident cited and released on an outstanding driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest warrant out of Multnomah County.
April 19 — Cascade Avenue — The Dalles resident arrested on two outstanding Wasco County Circuit Court warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 19 — Hood River — Theft of a bicycle, valued at more than $5,000, from a residence reported.
April 20 — Montello Avenue — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 20 — State Street — Shoplifting of cigarettes reported.
April 24 — Nichols Parkway — Theft of a surfboard, valued at approximately $2,000, reported.
April 24 — E. Marina Park — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft II reported.
The Dalles Police, April 23-29
Agency assists:
April 27 — E. 16th, 1400 block — Officers assisted with a medical call. The subject was transported to the hospital by medics.
April 28 — Jordan Street, 2500 block — Small fire reported. Fire department responded.
April 29 — Bargeway Road, 1000 block — Small fire reported. A male was seen starting the fire.
April 29 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Small brush fire reported.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 25 — W. sixth, 3000 block — A subject reported finding what may have been a small bear cub ly-ing in a drainage ditch. Oregon State Police was notified and a message left at Rowena Wildlife Clinic. The animal was injured and was dispatched; OSP removed the animal.
April 29 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Dog bite reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 23 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
April 23 — E. 10th — Disturbance reported.
April 23 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly con-duct.
April 23 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 24 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Hit and run reported.
April 24 — E. Second Street — Harassment reported.
April 24 — E. 12th — Female arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
April 25 — E. 13th — Out of control juvenile reported. A report was taken for harassment.
April 26 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Domestic dispute reported.
April 28 — Lone Pine Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
April 29 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported. One subject was cited.
April 29 — W. sixth — Three subjects were reported to be fighting outside. Officers made contact. All parties were warned for harassment and disorderly conduct, and separated.
April 29 — W. Third Street — Male arrested for assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
April 29 — W. 14th — Disturbance reported.
April 29 — W. 13th — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 26 — Boat Basin Road — Found bag of what was believed to be drugs reported. Officers were requested to dispose of the items.
April 29 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Officer took possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 23 — Dry Hollow Road, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 24 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male trespassed from property.
April 24 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 24 — Bargeway Road — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
April 24 — W. First, 800 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 25 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 26 — E. Ninth Street, 1500 block — Vandalism reported.
April 26 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male contacted for returning to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
April 26 — Court Street, 300 block — Male escorted out of a building for trespassing.
April 26 — E. Second and Federal Street — Male warned for disorderly conduct after he reportedly walked down the middle of the road screaming and swearing.
April 27 — Madison Street, 100 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II. The male was also trespassed the property.
April 27 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male trespassed from a store.
April 27 — Clark Street, 1500 block — Trespass reported.
April 28 — Lone Pine Lane — Male trespassed and counseled regarding river access.
April 28 — Roberts Avenue, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
April 28 — Lone Pine Lane, 200 block — Trespass reported.
April 28 — W. Third, 400 block — Trespass reported.
April 28 — W. Sixth and Lincoln Street — Trespass reported after a male was seen on video unsuccessfully attempting to get into a house.
April 29 — W. Second, 3500 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
April 29 — W. Third, 300 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
April 29 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 29 — W. Ninth — Disturbance reported. A male was trespassed from a property.
April 29 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
April 29 — W. Ninth, 400 block — Trespass reported.
April 29 — W. 13th, 1900 block — Trespass reported.
April 29 — W. Eric Court, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 25 — 10th Street — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered .23 percent.
April 27 — E. 10th and Court — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and cited for no operator’s license and no insurance.
April 27 — E. 11th and 12th Street — Male reported to have been driving under the influence of intoxi-cants.
April 29 — I-84 at exit 87 — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants stop. The vehicle was towed.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 27 — W. 11th, 300 block — Subject reported two cell phones were purchased under their name in 2015.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 24 — E. Second, 200 block — Male cited for reckless driving.
April 24 — W. Sixth and Hostetler — Vehicle in the ditch reported. The vehicle was towed.
April 26 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male cited for careless driving and no operator’s license.
April 26 — E. 10th and Washington — A school district bus clipped a trailer that was parked in a yellow zone. The owner was contacted.
April 26 — W. Ninth Place, 2000 block — Hit and run reported.
April 27 — E. Eighth and Kelly Avenue — Motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash reported. A female was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
April 27 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Traffic accident in a parking lot reported. One driver had a suspend-ed license and no insurance.
April 27 — E. 14th, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.
April 28 — E. 10th, 300 block — Hit and run reported.
April 29 — Rock Pit and Klindt Grove — Male cited for no operator’s license.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 23 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Juvenile male arrested and lodged at NORCOR Juvenile.
April 23 — W. Sixth, 3400 block — Female arrested on an out of state warrant.
April 25 — The Dalles — Male lodged at NORCOR on warrants.
April 26 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported. A female was trespassed from a proper-ty.
April 26 — Court Street, 400 block — Male turned himself in on a local misdemeanor failure to appear warrant (assault).
April 28 — E. Eighth, 1100 block — Male served an arrest warrant.
April 28 — Verdant Street, 900 block — Subject cited and released for five failure to appear warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 23 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Theft reported.
April 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Stolen phone reported.
April 24 — W. Ninth Place, 2100 block — Theft of a package reported.
April 24 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Theft of a tip jar reported.
April 24 — E. 12th, 1300 block — Theft reported.
April 24 — E. Seventh, 300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 25 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Theft of a phone reported.
April 26 — Liberty Street, 500 block — Theft of sprinklers reported.
April 26 — E. Second, 200 block — Theft of four display models reported.
April 26 — W. First, 800 block — Theft of stereo equipment from a campsite reported.
April 26 — E. 15th, 1400 block — Theft of a package valued at $223.50 reported.
April 27 — E. Second, 200 block — Theft of 30 pocket knives of various sizes reported.
April 27 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 28 — Taylor Lake — Car prowl reported.
April 28 — The Dalles — Theft of a stimulus check reported.
April 29 — E. 14th, 1800 block — Burglary reported.
April 29 — W. Second, 2500 block — Mail theft reported.
Other:
April 23-29 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 22 mental health and 14 welfare check calls.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 23-29
Agency assists:
April 23 — Sherman County — Sherman County Deputies reported being in pursuit of a vehicle. The pursuit was terminated, with deputies following but not actively pursuing. Three subjects were ultimately detained; one was lodged at NORCOR by Gilliam County.
April 25 — USFS Road 2630 — Male reported to have been stuck all night. The vehicle was towed.
April 29 — I-84 at milepost 91.5 — Oregon State Police requested boat assistance and possible search and rescue. A subject was reported to possibly be in distress and gone into the water. The patient was transported to the hospital on their own free will.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 29 — Highway 197, 1900 block — Two dogs at large were lodged at the animal shelter after trying to get into a chicken coop.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 23 — Jake Jackson Road — Assault reported to have occurred on April 21.
April 26 — Jake Davidson Road — Assault reported.
April 26 — The Dalles — Domestic assault IV reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 26 — First Avenue, 1100 block, Mosier — Unwanted subjects reported.
April 26 — Moody Road, 6100 block — Criminal mischief to a fence reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 27 — Wamic Market Road — A male was reported to be in a parked car in the wrong lane with no lights, facing oncoming traffic. A medic was dispatched (driving under the influence of intoxicants).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 26 — Third Avenue, 1000 block, Mosier — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 23 — Moody Road — Traffic crash reported. The vehicle was towed.
April 28 — Taylor Lake — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 28 — Wamic Market Road — Wrong-way driver reported. A female arrived on the scene to drive the vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 29 — Hood River — Wasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a class A misdemeanor failure to appear warrant on a male. The male was cited and released with a court date.
Search and rescue:
April 28 — Highway 26 and Little Crater Lake — U.S. Forestry advised they were assisting a subject off the Skyline Snow Park road after a vehicle was reported to be high centered in the snow.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 23 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 1000 block — Theft of $500 from a wallet reported.
April 28 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Security camera lines reported to have been cut and gas siphoned out of a vehicle.
Other:
April 23-29 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to six welfare check calls.
Commented