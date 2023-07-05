Bingen-White Salmon Police, June 11 - 24
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes in White Salmon, with no injuries.
One incident of illegal burning in White Salmon. The fire department contacted the property owner.
One theft report. A cellphone.
One report of property damage to park bathrooms in Bingen.
Seven animal calls.
The Dalles Police, June 23 - 27
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), harassment (one), theft (one), trespass (one), unauthorized entry into motor vehicle (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A gunshot wound was reported on E. Second Street on June 24. Two people were reported fighting; one person was shot through the hip with a 45 caliber handgun. Three spent casings were located at the crime scene. The event is under investigation.
One hit and run report from E. 12th.
Two vehicle crashes. In one incident, a blue Toyota Camry hit a white Toyota Acura on West Sixth, then took off. The Toyota Acura sustained damage to the passenger side, including a flat tire.
A person was arrested for criminal mischief after throwing a rock through a window.
Thirty-three mental health calls.
Two burglary reports. In one incident, the reporting party returned to 12th Street to find someone trying to break in. The suspect was carrying an open serrated knife, with which they inflicted minor facial injuries. In another incident, items were taken from a building on W. First.
Two thefts reported. Apple airpods, sunglasses from business.
A stolen vehicle was located in Portland, missing its license plates. The plates were entered as stolen.
A meth pipe was confiscated for destruction.
Fifteen animal calls. Dogs at large, welfare check on dog in car (two), disabled but healthy dog, missing dogs, barking dogs.
A fallen, obstructing tree was removed from Pentland Street.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 23 - 29
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (two), probation violations (one), theft (one).
Notable incidents
One vehicle crash, non-injury. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 197 and Columbia View Drive.
A car was recovered by the owner, without its license plates. The license plates were entered as stolen.
Two animal calls. Dogs at large.
Oregon State Police, June 23 - 28
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a white Honda was eastbound on I-84 near milepost 95. The driver reported a tire went flat and they lost control of the vehicle, which struck a ditch. In another incident, a motorcycle was southbound on Highway 35 near milepost 95, when a deer ran in front of it. The deer hit the front of the motorcycle, causing the front forks and fender to bend. The deer was killed. The driver advised he was able to bend the forks back and would attempt to ride the bike home.
A trooper conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation on a black Toyota Scion. The driver was an out-of-compliance registered sex offender and had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of Clackamas County. The warrant was confirmed and the driver was placed under arrest.
A driver was stopped for speeding. It was learned that after their felony sex offense in 1997 and subsequent five years of treatment, the person had never registered as a sex offender in the State of Washington. The driver was criminally cited to appear for failing to register.
A trooper assisted The Dalles Police Department with a foot pursuit. The OSP Trooper tased the individual while they were actively resisting a lone officer from The Dalles Police. The taser was effective and the individual was placed under arrest by The Dalles Police for multiple crimes. No injuries were reported from the incident.
