Those arrested are innocent unless and until proven guilty. Charges are often reduced, modified or dismissed in the criminal justice process.
Note: To protect privacy, we do not publish statistics on sexual and domestic violence, suicide attempts or juvenile runaways.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, August 6 - 12
Notable incidents
An individual was arrested in Bingen in association with a weapon offense incident.
One animal call recorded.
One trespass.
Hood River Police, August 6 - 12
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: assault on a public safety officer (one), failure to perform duties of a driver (one), disorderly conduct (three), DUII (four), reckless driving (two), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Three hit and run reports. One incident ended in the arrest of a local for DUII, reckless driving, and failure to perform duties of a driver. Another involved a parked vehicle.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, an individual was contacted for playing loud music outside a local apartment complex. They were discovered to have a warrant out of Clackamas County and were arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
An individual was arrested for theft of services.
Two stolen vehicles were reported on Aug. 6. One vehicle was later found, recovered and released to the owner.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on Aug. 8.
Four theft reports. A boat and three bikes. In one incident, a lost debit card was picked up and used for $125.
Two reports of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The Dalles Police, August 11 - 18
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: criminal mischief (one), false information to a police officer (one), harassment (two), menacing (one), theft (three), trespass (two), warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Five vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a vehicle hit a pole near the courthouse. In another, a car flipped on Trevitt Street, and came to rest upside down and blocking traffic. The driver received two citations.
Four warrant arrests. In one incident, an individual was arrested on a felony warrant out of Texas.
One hit and run report on Bret Clodfelter Way.
A building on Bret Clodfelter Way was evacuated after a person barricaded themself in a room and refused to emerge. The Dalles Police and OSP arrived on scene. An officer made entry and deployed a tazer. The log did not note an arrest.
Ten theft reports. Items included a boat stolen from West Tenth, identity theft, white Fuji mountain bike, gas, ID, shoplifting, cold theft, cellphone and quarters from change machine.
A burglary was reported on Eleventh Street. A house was entered and items stolen.
A cold theft of a gun was reported.
Two cars on Fifteenth Street were egged, causing considerable damage to their paint. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken for slashed tires on East Twentieth Street.
Twenty-five mental health calls were recorded.
Two citations were issued for urinating in public.
A bag of drug items was located, turned in to police and disposed of.
Twenty-one animal calls were recorded. Alleged incidents included: dog hit by car, dogs at large, cougar sighting, dog abuse, dog bite (two incidents), road-killed cat, pig at large on Fourteenth Street. In one incident, a dog jumped on the lock button of a vehicle, locking the owner out. Eventually, the dog helpfully jumped on the button again, solving the problem.
Wasco County Sheriff, August 11 - 18
Notable incidents
On Aug. 16, deputies overheard an injury crash dispatched to OSP in the area of Highway 197 at milepost 14 southbound. Deputies responded with OSP. An individual was located. Dufur ambulance responded and transported the patient to Dufur school, where they were taken by lifeflight to a Portland-area hospital. Deputies assisted with traffic control, securing the patient, and landing zone security.
Two vehicle crash reports, no injuries. In one incident, a white Ford Ranger rolled near the Deschutes River access road. In another, a vehicle struck a fence and a telephone box near East Wapinita, resulting in substantial front end damage.
One pursuit. A suspect with an active warrant bailed from their vehicle in an alley near Third and Fourth streets.
Two unattended deaths were noted.
A party of minors in possession of alcohol was broken up on Sunflower Street. A vehicle associated with the address was pulled over and several participants located inside and cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
One theft report: Medications.
Thirteen animal calls were recorded. Alleged incidents included dogs at large, barking dogs, goat at large (multiple calls), whining dog, injured fawn.
Oregon State Police, August 11 - 14
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: reckless driving (one).
Notable incidents
One hit and run report. OSP investigated a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car. The motorcycle clipped the side-view mirror of the car at highway speeds. The motorcyclist continued without stopping, and the driver of the passenger car was able to take a picture of the motorcyclist. Pending follow-up.
Two vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash blocking the fast lane of I-84 near milepost 77 eastbound. The driver of a beige Mazda sedan lost control of their vehicle after striking a piece of tire tread and applying her emergency brake. Eastbound traffic was temporarily shut down as the vehicle was removed. No signs of impairment were observed. In another incident, OSP responded to a crash involving a commercial vehicle and two passenger cars. Both cars struck tire tread from a blown tire on the semi's trailer, and all vehicles were able to drive to a safe meeting place.
OSP received two driving complaints regarding a Chevy Corvette driving recklessly. The Corvette was located and stopped for fail to drive within lane. The driver admitted to falling asleep and being very tired during a long trip, but choosing to continue driving anyways. No indicators of impairment were observed. The driver received three citations.
A trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding. The motorcycle eluded and the trooper did not pursue. They were not able to make out the license plate and further investigation did not generate any leads.
Commented