NORCOR
March 26 to April 1
Animal and wildlife violations:
March 30 — Larry Lee Wisenbaker, nine counts misdemeanor wildlife offense and two counts unlawful possession/concealment of firearms; released.
March 31 — Joseph Allen Dills, misdemeanor wildlife offense.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 26 — Mireya Munoz, harassment; released.
March 26 — Mayana Nykhol Lembke, harassment, disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II; released.
March 27 — Brandon Charles Parsons, domestic assault IV and harassment.
March 28 — Taylor James Katoka, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and resisting arrest.
March 29 — Andrew Eugene Stacona, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and child neglect II; bail posted.
March 29 — Taylor James Kataoka, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct II.
March 30 — Melody Marie Blackwell, harassment; released.
March 30 — Fredrick Wallultatum, child neglect II and misdemeanor domestic assault IV; bail posted.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 26 — Stephen Randall Shockley, criminal trespass II.
March 26 — Wesley Lee Martins, three counts criminal trespass II, and misdemeanor public indecency; released.
March 26 — Brian Michael Edley, criminal trespass II, failure to appear II and giving false information to a police officer; released.
March 29 — Kelly Mae Parker, criminal mischief I; released.
March 30 — Challis Shariai Heath, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, reckless driving, failure to per-form the duties of a driver/property damage (hit and run) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 31 — Stephan Randall Shockey, two counts criminal trespass II and two counts disorderly conduct II.
April 1 — Edward Louis Whitman, criminal mischief III and two counts misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon; book and release.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 26 — Geri Rose Neill, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 27 — Reid Douglas Rodgers, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 27 — Dmitriy Yurivich Predibaylo, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 27 — Christopher Marc Schlosser, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 29 — Kevin Gene Snider, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 29 — Casey Elizabeth Larue, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 30 — Manuel Mendoza, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 31 — Zachary Charles Hamel, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; book and release.
March 31 — Nathan Tyler Pozel, two counts recklessly endangering another person and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; book and release.
March 31 — Charles Allen Bartsma, two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; time served.
April 1 — Gabriela Nancy Marquez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; book and release.
April 1 — Saul Alberto Egan Gonzalez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 29 — Justin Lee Roberts, failure to perform the duties of a driver/property damage (hit and run) and reckless driving; released.
March 29 — Jonathan Daniel Lopez Ruiz, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 29 — Gale Benjamin Lawrence, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, harassment, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and assault IV; bail posted.
March 29 — Hernan Rueda Pille, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 31 — Raul Bustos, failure to perform the duties of a driver/property damage (hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 29 — Michael Jay Baker, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 29 — Alan Thayer, felony felon in possession of a weapon and theft I.
March 29 — Richard Eugene Akin, two counts probation violation.
March 30 — Shad Ryan Brookshier, two parole violations.
March 31 — Robert William Rule, probation violation.
March 31 — William Joseph Baker, three counts post-prison supervision sanction.
March 31 — Damon Geoffrey Selves, post-prison supervision sanction.
April 1 — Kaitlynn Mae Morrissey, contempt of court; book and release.
April 1 — Carlos Alberto Cruz, failure to appear II; bail posted.
Sex offenses:
March 29 — Jonathan Ray Smith, failure to report as a sex offender.
March 29 — Kale Christian Kingman, 11 counts encouraging child sex abuse I.
March 30 — Abdusattor Isakov, encouraging child sex abuse I.
April 1 — Anthony John Rupert, four counts encouraging child sex abuse II and two counts encouraging child sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 26 — James Edward Northrup, theft I and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item; released.
March 29 — Edward Joseph Lane, theft II.
April 1 — Maxwell Jean Farrell, aggravated theft I.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
March 22-28
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 23 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 23 — White Salmon — Female cited for false reporting III.
March 27 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 27 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disorderly patient.
March 28 — White Salmon — Officers assisted hospital with a subject refusing to leave.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 26 — Bingen — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 25 — Bingen — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
March 26 — Bingen — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 23 — Bingen — Theft of tools reported.
March 24 — White Salmon — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Other:
March 22 — White Salmon — Welfare check initiated.
March 23 — White Salmon — Suicidal subject transferred for evaluation.
March 27 — Bingen — Suicidal subject transferred for evaluation.
March 28 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a patient for transfer.
Hood River Police
March 21-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 21 — Hood River — Officers responded to a domestic assault call. During the investigation, it was disclosed the mother struck the juvenile child, causing pain and leaving a mark on the child. The mother was arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR. Department of Human Services (DHS) arrived and took temporary custody of the juvenile.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 24 — Third and Oak — Small plastic baggie found on a sidewalk (drug law violation).
March 25 — I-84 at milepost 65 — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful distribution and possession of heroin, and a felony arrest warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board.
March 27 — E. Marina — Happy Valley resident arrested on the charges of unlawful distribution and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor criminally driving while suspended.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 21 — E. Marina Way, 1100 block — Non-resident male cited and released for criminal mischief III.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 24 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered three times the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 22 — Hood River — Hit and run reported to have occurred near Oak Street.
March 25 — E. Marina Way, 1100 block — Driver reported to have backed into a tree, breaking the back window of a work van. No property damage was reported.
March 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 21 — I-84 at milepost 62 — City officers assisted Hood River Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle with firearms reported inside the vehicle. City officers set up at exit 62 and successfully deployed spike strips, hitting both passenger side tires. Ultimately, the vehicle was stopped and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. The male driver was taken into custody for multiple warrants and new charges. Two loaded firearms were located inside the stolen vehicle.
March 22 — Portway Avenue — Possible parole violation reported. The suspect is on probation through Clackamas County and a report forwarded to their probation office.
March 24 — Hood River — Washington female reported a restraining order violation committed by a male.
March 27 — I-84 at milepost 64 — St. Helens resident cited and released for two valid felony probation violation warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 22 — Hood River — Electric bike reported as stolen.
March 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
March 27 — Pine Street — Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
March 14-31
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 22 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Domestic assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 16 — Highway 281 at milepost 12 — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 14 — Parkdale — Parkdale male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle crash investigation. BAC registered .18 percent. He was cited and released.
March 26 — Highway 35 at the upper viewpoint — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 14 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Driver cited for reckless driving following a single vehicle crash investigation.
March 14 — Ehrck Hill Drive, Odell — Hit and run reported.
March 18 — Wy’east and Summit Drive, Odell — Hit and run reported.
March 20 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Male cited for elude, reckless driving, driving while suspended and violation of the basic rule (driving more than 100 mph).
March 22 — Odell Highway at milepost 5 — Single vehicle crash with injury investigated.
March 24 — Tucker Road at Windmaster — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 15 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited for multiple warrants from 1997.
March 29 — Bone Drive, 3200 block — Male arrested on a probation violation detainer.
Sex offenses:
March 28 — Hood River County — Possible sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 19 — Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported near the Bridge of the Gods.
March 20 — Parkdale — Car prowl reported at Pocket Creek Snow Park.
March 20 — Herman Creek Campground, Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported.
March 22 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
March 23 — Highway 35 near milepost 76, Parkdale — Theft reported.
March 26 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Unauthorized entrance into a motor vehicle reported.
March 29 — Indian Creek Road, 1000 block — Theft reported.
March 29 — Bartlett Drive, 4100 block, Odell — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Other:
March 15 — Cascade Locks — Male placed in custody for a mental health hold and cited for reckless endangerment.
March 17 — Berry Drive — Unattended death reported.
March 23 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Deputies assisted with a house fire.
March 25 — Belmont Drive — Unattended death reported.
The Dalles Police
March 26 to April 1
Agency assists:
March 26 — W. Second, 1300 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Animal and wildlife violations:
March 26 — E. 10th an Federal — Male cited for dog at large.
April 1 — W. Garden Court and W. Seventh — Dog bite to a child reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 26 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
March 27 — W. Floral Court — Male arrested for domestic harassment.
March 28 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. A case number was later taken for harassment.
March 29 — E. 19th — Domestic dispute reported.
March 30 — W. Snipes Road — Domestic dispute reported.
March 30 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
March 31 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
April 1 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
April 1 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Male cited for menacing.
April 1 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 26 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Found hypodermic needles with some leftover sub-stance believed to be drugs reported. Officers arrived and disposed of the needles in a sharps container. There was also an empty bottle that was used to contain marijuana; officers disposed of the bottle.
March 29 — Kelly Avenue, 1100 block — Four needles found; officers arrived and disposed of the needles in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 26 — W. Second, 300 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
March 26 — W. Third, 300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass II.
March 26 — W. Third, 300 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was cited and released for criminal trespass II.
March 26 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Trespass reported.
March 26 — E. Ninth, 100 block — Three vehicles were egged.
March 26 — E. 10th — Male cited for disorderly conduct II.
March 26 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Trespass reported.
March 27 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Female served a formal trespass letter.
March 27 — W. Third, 100 block — Male cited for criminal trespass.
March 28 — W. Second, 100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 28 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Trespass reported.
March 29 — W. Second, 900 block — Vandalism reported.
March 29 — W. Second, 2400 block — Vandalism reported. A fence was cut to gain access to a yard.
March 29 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Trespass reported.
March 29 — W. Sixth, 2200 block — Trespass reported.
March 30 — Union Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
March 31 — W. Second and Pentland — Trespass reported.
March 31 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 1 — W. seventh, 2100 block — Male cited for trespass II.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 27 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
March 27 — W. Sixth Street — Motor vehicle accident reported.
March 28 — 10th and Quinton — Hit and run reported. A female was cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended, reckless driving and hit and run.
March 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
March 28 — Lone Pine Drive, 1000 block — A semi was reported to have kicked up a piece of debris, which smashed the windshield of another vehicle.
March 29 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — One car traffic crash reported.
March 29 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported. There was minor damage to public property. The vehicle was towed.
March 29 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. A female was reported to have hit a ju-venile riding a bike.
March 30 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 1 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 26 — W. Second, 2600 block — Male cited and released for two criminal citations for failure to appear warrants.
March 27 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Male cited on a Hood River County warrant for failure to ap-pear.
March 30 — E. 12th and View Court — Male cited for four outstanding warrants.
April 1 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for a Wasco County warrant.
April 1 — E. 11th, 600 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a failure to appear warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 26 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of a bike reported.
March 27 — Case Street, 800 block — Theft of $154 reported.
March 27 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Prowler reported.
March 27 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Theft of water through a hose reported.
March 28 — W. Ninth, 100 block — Theft reported.
March 28 — E. 10th, 1700 block — Theft of a debit card reported.
March 29 — W. Sixth, 3100 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
March 29 — E. 13th, 1600 block — Theft of a cooler, valued at $250, reported.
March 30 — E. 14th, 800 block — Prowler reported.
March 30 — Steelhead Way, 100 block — Theft I reported.
March 31 — Veterans Drive, 700 block — Theft of $200 reported.
March 31 — E. 18th, 2600 block — Theft of a snowblower reported.
April 1 — Trevitt Street, 1000 block — Burglary reported.
April 1 — Millcreek Crossing — Theft reported.
April 1 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Burglary reported.
April 1 — E. Second, 700 block — Stolen laptop reported.
Other:
March 26-April 1 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 39 mental health and 12 welfare check calls.
March 26 — The Dalles — Male placed on a police officers hold and taken to the hospital.
March 27 — W. 10th, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
March 30 — W. Second, 3000 block — Death reported.
March 31 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
March 27 to April 1
Agency assists:
March 28 — Rock Creek Dam Road, Tygh Valley — Deputies assisted with a downed powerline on fire incident.
Animal and wildlife violations:
March 29 — N. Highway 197, 44000 block — Cow mutilation reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 30 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
March 30 — Center Ridge Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 31 — W. 11th, 3200 block — Unwanted subject reported.
March 31 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 27 — Highway 197/Highway 30 — Male consented to a breath test; BAC registered .11 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 29 — Goberson Road, Mosier — Vehicle stuck in the mud reported.
March 31 — Skyline and Threemile Road — Traffic crash reported (driving under the influence of intoxicants). Five people were involved, with two injured. Lifeflight was activated. A vehicle was towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 27 — Pine Hollow Road, 3400 block — Burglary reported. Someone broke out the glass on a front door and stole several items.
March 27 — Root Road, 900 block, Mosier — Theft of a drum set reported.
March 31 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Theft of a generator reported.
April 1 — Stoffer Lane, 1200 block — Theft of a package reported.
Other:
March 27-April 1 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three 12 welfare check calls.
March 27 — Spur Road — Firearm seized by law enforcement.
Commented