Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 28 - June 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: None.
Notable incidents
A death occurred.
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury.
A fire was reported in White Salmon.
Two thefts reported, from Bingen.
A report of criminal mischief, vandalism at a park in Bingen.
Three animal calls.
Hood River Police, June 4 - 10
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), eluding (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), resisting arrest (two), restraining order violation (one), tampering with physical evidence (one), theft (seven), trespass (one), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six theft reports. Shoplifting (five incidents) and multiple items from the Event Site.
One burglary report was received from a local business.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of a reported driving complaint. The driver of the vehicle began driving recklessly and attempting to elude. The vehicle was later located, and the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, two counts reckless endangering, attempt to elude by vehicle, resisting arrest, and several non-local warrants.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a female Hood River resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A subsequent breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash reported at the intersection of 13th and Sherman.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle which was believed to be operated by suspects of multiple crimes. The vehicle fled and later crashed into a power pole. The suspect fled on foot and was not located. Another person in the vehicle was cited by Hood River County Sheriff’s Office for a crime within their jurisdiction.
A Hood River resident was arrested on charges of domestic harassment, menacing, resisting arrest, and probation violation.
The Dalles Police, June 9 - 16
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), DUII (one), harassment (one), probation violation (one), robbery (one), strangulation (one), theft (one), trespass (three), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (two), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a gray Honda and a red Pontiac SUV crashed on E. Second and Union streets after the Honda ran a red light. Both vehicles were damaged.
Officers put out a small smoldering fire on 12th Street with fire extinguisher.
A car was broken into some time last week, and items taken. These items were later recovered in a stolen car in Hood River.
A report was taken for damage to a vehicle.
One burglary reported. A warehouse was broken into, items and gas stolen on Sixth Street.
One robbery reported. A person attempted to steal a car on Sixth Street and was detained by employees. Police arrived and arrested the person for robbery and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Six thefts reported. A red lawn mower and a red can of gas, online scam, theft from vehicle, bicycle (two incidents), phone.
A blue-and-silver pickup was signed as stolen.
A person was reported allegedly “messing with cameras” on Second Place. They were pursued on foot and ultimately arrested for criminal mischief and theft. The camera was recovered.
A possible drug overdose was reported.
Forty-one mental health calls.
Twenty animal calls. Lost and missing dogs, dogs at large, cows at large in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Parking Lot, loose cattle by the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, six baby chickens at large in a yard, dog in the roadway barking.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 9 - 15
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Felon in possession of a firearm (one).
Notable incidents
A garbage can fire was put out on Mt. Hood Street.
One vehicle crash, with injury. A gray Volvo went off Mill Creek Road, hit electrical boxes, hit signage, then hit a bridge, causing severe front-end damage. The driver was temporarily hospitalized for injuries. The vehicle was towed.
One burglary reported. A vehicle and tools were stolen from Dry Creek Road, and entry made to a barn.
Two thefts. E-bike, tools.
One incident of fraud was noted.
A report was taken for assault and strangulation in front of three minors. The alleged suspect in this incident was located, but evaded OSP, The Dalles, Wasco County and Warm Springs police on foot. A police dog was called in and a drone requested, but the person was not located.
One report of restraining order violations.
A report was taken for criminal mischief after an unknown person cut a fence on West Twenty-third Street using a John Deer Gator side by side stolen from Sorosis Park. Some heifers escaped from the fence.
Six animal calls. Dog bite in a campground on the Deschutes, dogs at large, horses at large, cows at large.
A large tree was reported fallen on Pleasant Ridge Road.
Oregon State Police, June 9 - 16
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), resisting arrest (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes, one fatal. In one incident, a fatal crash occurred on June 15. OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at milepost 44 on U.S. 197. The crash involved a motorcycle and a four door sedan, and the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both vehicles were towed. The deceased person was transported from the scene by a funeral home. An OSP Reconstructionist is investigating the crash. In another incident, SP responded to a single vehicle crash on I84 WB near MP 45. A semi-truck and trailer had crashed into the center guardrail disabling the truck. The driver stated another semi-truck had cut them off, causing the crash. The offending truck was never found.
A fire occurred on I-84. There was a malfunction in the wheel housing of the vehicle that caused a fire. The tire and wheel well were damaged before citizens and a National Forest firefighter put out the fire. U-Haul was contacted retrieve the trailer.
OSP contacted a person passed out in their vehicle in the Bi-Mart parking lot in The Dalles. The person had left the driver’s side door open and was unresponsive when the OSP sergeant first attempted to wake them. They eventually woke up and displayed numerous signs of impairment. The person denied using alcohol or drugs since they drove to the location. They were placed under arrest for DUII. A consent search of the vehicle yielded three baggies of methamphetamine. They transported to NORCOR where their BAC was measured at 0.05%. The person also provided a urine sample. They were cited and released for DUII and unlawful possession of methamphetamine over 2 grams.
OSP stopped a vehicle for traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, the OSP Sergeant noticed the vehicle’s temporary tag had been altered. The driver admitted to altering the tag. They were cited and released for forgery II and cited for exceeding the speed limit.
OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling 84 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-84 near milepost 40 eastbound. The vehicle exited and re-entered the interstate westbound without stopping or exceeding normal patrol speeds. OSP followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it a total of three times. Each time the vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. OSP ultimately lost sight of the vehicle when it entered Portland. No suspect information.
On June 12, an OSP trooper stopped a vehicle for traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver appeared nervous and was attempting to conceal their ID and wallet. They provided a name, but later admitted they gave a false name because they had a warrant. The vehicle returned stolen out of Washington. There were also two forged temporary permits on the back window. The driver was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft I, false information to a peace officer, failure to carry and present, two counts forgery I, and the warrant. The vehicle was towed.
Commented