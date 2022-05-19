THE DALLES —The Dalles Police Department is still looking for information relating to an armed robbery and home invasion at the 800 block of Richland Court that took place around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Sergeant Austin Ell said on May 18.
According to a post on the City of The Dalles Police Department Facebook page, multiple suspects entered a home armed with weapons and detained the residents inside. Property was taken from the residents, and the suspects fled the area. Paramedics with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene to attend to injuries of the victims. At this time, there is no information supporting any ongoing threat to residents in the area.
Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, TDPD did not immediately release information regarding the case. The investigation is ongoing, and TDPD is asking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity, including vehicles or persons parked in the 800 Block of Richland Court area between 10:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., is asked to contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
