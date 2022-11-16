A Hood River County School District investigation into a written complaint filed against Head Coach Jaime Rivera, signed by a number of team parents, found no evidence of physical or emotional abuse on the part of Rivera, who nevertheless resigned as coach at the conclusion of the season.

Jaime Rivera

Jaime Rivera

“Leading the Hood River Valley High School boys soccer program has been one of the greatest honors of my life but it is time to step away from coaching this historic program,” Rivera said during an interview with Columbia Gorge News and in a press release he issued in early November.