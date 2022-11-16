A Hood River County School District investigation into a written complaint filed against Head Coach Jaime Rivera, signed by a number of team parents, found no evidence of physical or emotional abuse on the part of Rivera, who nevertheless resigned as coach at the conclusion of the season.
“Leading the Hood River Valley High School boys soccer program has been one of the greatest honors of my life but it is time to step away from coaching this historic program,” Rivera said during an interview with Columbia Gorge News and in a press release he issued in early November.
Complaint filed
The written complaint against Rivera was addressed to district Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, Hood River High School Principal Columba Jones, and Athletic Director Trent Kroll on Oct. 6. The complaint stated that Rivera’s actions “have allegedly resulted in a sub-optimal soccer environment and sub-optimal soccer competition results,” according to a report made by the district that was sent to parents following investigation of the allegations. That report was provided to the Columbia Gorge News when requested.
In that Oct. 20 report, a letter summarizing the district’s investigation into the complaint, district staff noted the full scope of signatures was unclear, as some parents signed both the English and Spanish versions of the letter, and some signatures were not legible.
“It is important to note that the complaint was processed as The administrator: Step One in the procedure even though there is no evidence that the parents discussed the matter with Mr. Rivera prior to submitting the complaint,” the letter states.
The established complaint process involving athletic teams begins with the coaching staff, and if not resolved is then brought before the athletic director and, if necessary, district administration and the superintendent.
Allegations
The complaint listed six allegations.
1. Allegations that practice schedules were inconsistent and ran longer than the published times were found to be true, but were the result of equitable field access and schedule changes due to a statewide referee and transportation shortage, according to the district report. A change to one team’s competition schedule may have a cascading effect of changes across all sports teams. And practices run past the scheduled time, typically when players scrimmaged at the end of practice.
2. Allegations that game playing time was granted to varying degrees was also true, as players who missed practices were subject to reduced playing time.
3. Allegations that starting lineups for games resulted in confusion among players was found to be partially true. According to the district report, starting lineup for competitions did vary, but it was unsubstantiated that this resulted in confusion regarding expectations. “The evidence indicates that players may understand why the changes occur, but do not agree with that decision,” the report stated.
4&5. Allegations that Rivera targeted specific players and threatened to remove them from the team if they failed to comply, and that there would be backlash if concerns were raised, was only partially substantiated. The report stated, “The crux of these allegations relate to Mr. Rivera’s coaching style. These allegations are partially substantiated as evidence does indicate that Mr. Rivera directed the captains to have all athletes run laps. However, evidence also indicates the use of this additional physical activity was utilized as a coaching tool to hold athletes accountable and as a motivator to improve. There is no evidence to substantiate a claim of physical or mental abuse.
6. Allegations regarding retaliation were also unsubstantiated, as “there was no evidence that suggests that players have brought concerns forward to Mr. Rivera,” the report stated.
Summary
In summary, the district highlighted the role of sports programs in the educational realm, and the process for coach conflict resolution.
“Overall, the essence of this complaint was whether or not the coaching tactics employed by Mr. Rivera promoted academic and athletic learning and citizenship. As an educational institution, Hood River County School District recognizes and understands that there are varied approaches to ensure that all students demonstrate growth. The district also recognizes and understands that in this case, there was a difference in opinion on the approach employed by Mr. Rivera,” the report stated.
“Notably, the HRCSD Parent/Athlete Handbook outlines a process for student-athlete/parent/guardian and coach conflict resolution. In this particular instance, this process was not followed.
“While the district ultimately decided to proceed with processing this complaint under district policy, (it is hoped) that parents and students will attempt to resolve future conflicts through the process outlined in the HRCSD Parent/Athlete Handbook before utilizing the district’s public complaint policy.”
Following the complaint report, which was sent to the originator of the complaint, one appeal of the district’s decision was made. That appeal was heard and addressed in early November, according to district staff.
Pending any additional appeal, no additional action will be taken in regards to the complaint.
Resignation
Coach Rivera said none of the claims made against him “were found worthy of further investigation or any kind of discipline.
“While I am mostly satisfied with the school district’s conclusions after the investigation, this experience will have lasting impacts,” he said. “It has definitely provided me an opportunity to reflect on the hard work of coaching young men and, more importantly, the personal sacrifices I have made over my 15 years in leadership of the Hood River Valley High School boys soccer program.”
Rivera noted his successes, which included 10 conference championships, three trips to OSAA State Championships and two OSAA State Championship titles, as well as two State Coach of the Year awards and the honor of Regional Coach of the Year for the National Federation of State High School Associations. He also cited the program’s student grade point average increase from 2.0 to 3.25 over his years as head coach, and said he has “received an outpouring of support from many of my former players, colleagues, player parents and the community” after the complaint was made.
“Despite past successes our season this year has had plenty of challenges,” he added, including a change in conference play to a more competitive conference. “In one of my toughest seasons in my career, (the program) has seen its first losing record and first time not advancing to the state playoffs,” he said. “My hope for the season was that the boys would rally against the challenges in a unified way. Unfortunately, and obviously, as demonstrated by the first complaint against me in 15 years, the team suffered from interpersonal dynamics and fracturing circumstances that shifted the focus too far away from our core principles. As coach, I have to take responsibility for my part in the team culture, but the players have to show up ready to play.”
